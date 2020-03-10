The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team dropped a match against a sectional foe.
Visiting Guntersville shot a 154 while Scottsboro carded a 189 during nine-hole match at Goose Pond Colony Lake Course on Friday.
Both teams are members of Class 5A Section 5.
Matt Croft led the Scottsboro charge with a 43 while Preston Drain shot a 45, John Bone shot a 50 and Chase Berry shot a 51.
