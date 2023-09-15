The Pisgah volleyball team got rivalry and an area win all rolled up in one victory Thursday night.
The Eagles posted a 3-1 win over host North Sand Mountain in Class 2A Area 16 play in Higdon.
Pisgah (1-6, 1-4) won the best-of-five set match 25-18, 25-20, 9-25, 25-17, getting a measure of revenge from a season-opening 2-0 loss to the Bison back on Aug. 24.
Briley Caperton finished with nine kills, 10 aces and 24 digs and Ella Grace Samples had 18 digs, five kills and four blocks for the Eagles, who also got Abigail Bain had eight kills and 12 digs and Paisley Patalas had five kills and 17 digs.
Kam Patterson totaled seven kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, one ace and one block for NSM (4-6, 0-2) while Abby Shaffer netted 16 kills and two digs and Kali Kirkpatrick had 12 kills, two blocks and two digs.
Ally Gamble pitched in seven kills and three digs for the Bison, Gabi Luna had two kills, 10 digs and five aces, Raygan Weldon had one kill and 20 digs, Kylie McMurry had one kills and seven digs, Grace Underwood had two digs and Caybree Dobbins had one dig and one ace.
North Jackson 3, Section 0 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs got the win over a county rival on Thursday.
North Jackson (9-7) topped Section (1-7) in the best-of-five set match 25-8, 25-17, 25-19.
Jazmyn Taylor recorded nine kills and two blocks and Darcy McClendon had six aces, five assists and two kills for the Chiefs, who also got four kills each from Allie Benson and Addie Reed and one kill, one ace, two digs and three assists from Haley Eldridge.
Woodville 3, Valley Head 0 — At Woodville, the No. 10-ranked Panthers completed a regular-season sweep of Class 1A Area 15 foe Valley Head on Thursday.
Woodville (7-1, 2-0) swept the best-of-five set match 25-9, 25-7, 25-11.
Lannah Grace Beard totaled 12 kills, eight aces and three assists and Jerzey Jones recorded seven kills, and four aces for the Panthers, who also got 13 assists, four kills and two aces from Anna Robertson, one kill, one ace and two assists from Tia Bryant and one ace each from Michaela Robertson and Morgan Gifford.
TUESDAY
North Jackson defeats South Pittsburg (Tenn.), falls to Sylvania — At Stevenson, the Chiefs completed a season sweep of state-line rival South Pittsburg while falling to Sylvania in a tri-match at North Jackson High School.
After losing the first set to South Pittsburg 25-23, North Jackson controlled the next two sets 25-6, 15-10 to win the match. It was the second win over the Pirates in as many days for North Jackson, which won 2-1 at South Pittsburg on Monday.
Against Sylvania, North Jackson fell 2-0 as the Rams swept the match 25-10, 25-15.
Darcy McClendon closed the tri-match with eight aces and 10 assists for North Jackson (8-7) while Jazmyn Taylor netted seven kills and four blocks. The Chiefs also got six kills from Allie Benson, four kills from Alley Stubblefield and five digs from Sydney Moore.
NSM 3, Collinsville 0 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain avenged a 3-2 five-set match loss to Collinsville with Tuesday’s sweep.
NSM (4-5) claimed the match 25-20, 25-15, 25-21.
Ally Gamble totaled eight kills, five assists, one dig and one block, Abby Shaffer had eight kills, one assist, one block and two aces, Kali Kirkpatrick had six kills, five aces and one block and Gabi Luna had three kills, six digs and two aces for the Bison, who also got four kills and one ace from Caybree Dobbins, one kill, eight assists and one ace from Kam Patterson, nine digs from Raygan Weldon and five digs from Kylie McMurry.
Woodville 3, Valley Head 0 — At Valley Head, No. 10-ranked Woodville won its Class 1A Area 15 opener by sweeping the host Tigers.
Woodville (6-1, 1-0) swept the best-of-five set match 25-7, 25-1, 25-7.
Lannah Grace Beard totaled 15 aces, seven kills and two assists and Anna Robertson had five kills, three aces and nine assists for the Panthers, who also got five kills and two aces from Jerzey Jones and five kills, two aces and one assist from Tia Bryant. Aubre Thompson had two assists for Woodville Michaela Jones had one ace.
Ider 3, Pisgah 2 — At Pisgah, visiting Ider edged the Eagles in five sets to win their best-of-three Class 2A Area 16 match.
Ider won the first and third sets 25-13, 27-25 while Pisgah won the second and fourth sets 25-23, 27-25. Ider then won the fifth and final set 17-15 to win the match.
Briley Caperton totaled 14 kills, 32 digs and two aces for Pisgah (0-6, 0-4) while Caelyn Pearson had 29 digs, 12 kills, two aces and two blocks, Ella Grace Samples had 35 digs, six kills and three aces and Abigail Bain had 16 kills and 24 digs.
Fort Payne 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, visiting Class 6A No. 9-ranked Scottsboro swept Scottsboro (7-10) in a best-of-five set match at Carter Gymnasium.
