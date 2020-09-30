Woodville football team resumes region play with a “next man up” mentality.
After missing two starters because of injuries last week against Decatur Heritage, the Panthers could be down another two Thursday night when they host Class 1A Region 7 foe Cedar Bluff.
“It’s next man up,” said Woodville coach Tyler Vann. “We’ve had to do some moving around this week, but our guys have done a good job picking it up. Just because we’ve had some injuries, we can’t get down, just have to fight through it. Senior leadership has done a good job for us.”
Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Frazier Field.
It’s the 13th meeting between the teams in a series Cedar Bluff leads 12-0. The teams played every season from 2006-17 before the series took a two-year break as Cedar Bluff moved up to Class 2A.
This year’s Cedar Bluff team is off to an un-Cedar Bluff like start. The Tigers are 1-4 (1-1 in region play), but Vann said their record is deceiving because their opponents are a combined 17-7. Cedar Bluff’s lone victory was a 14-12 win over Sumiton Christian. The Tigers’ losses were to Class 2A No. 6-ranked Spring Garden 55-0, Valley Head 20-14, Dade County (Georgia) 44-18 and 2A No. 10 North Sand Mountain 28-7.
Cedar Bluff’s top players are running back/receiver/defensive back Anbre Leek, quarterback Jacob Burleson, running back/receiver/defensive back Bucky Leek and running back/linebacker James Clifton.
“They’re a really good football team,” he said. “They’ve got size, got a couple of skill guys that are really fast. No. 2 (Anbre Leek) and No. 6 (Bucky Leek) are good football players. And the quarterback (Jacob Burleson) throws it pretty well. They’re not any weakness. We’ve got to play a good football game to win.”
