Consistency paid off for Thomas Looney.
Looney shot a 5-under par 67 in both the first and second rounds on Saturday and Sunday respectively to win the 2020 GPC Golf Invitational championship.
The first round of the tournament was played at the Goose Pond Plantation Course on Saturday while the second round was played Sunday at the Goose Pond Lake Course.
It’s the fourth GPC Invitational title for Looney, a former Scottsboro High School golfer won who the AHSAA Class 5A Boys Individual State Championship in 2009. Looney has won the GPC Invitational all four times he has played (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020).
Looney’s two-round score of 10-under par 134 helped him hold off another former GPC Invitational champion, Robson Copenhaver, for this year’s title.
Copenhaver, who regularly plays in Alabama Golf Association tournaments, shot a 4-under par in both rounds to close at 8-under 136.
Kenny Miller finished third with a 5-under par 139, shooting 4-under par 68 in Round 1 and 1-under par 71 in Round 2. Cody Godfrey finished fourth after shooting a 5-under par 139. He held the lead after Saturday’s opening round after carding a 7-under par 65.
Seth Foshee finished fifth at 3-under par 141 while Levi Shelton was sixth at 1-under par 143, Parker Gray seventh at 3-over par 147 — Gray shot a 3-under par 69 in Round 2 — Chris Hancock and Christian Copen tied for eighth at 8-over par 152, John Austin Dolberry 10th at 10-over par 154 and Jon Brady Sandlin 11th at 11-over par 155.
Senior Division — Bobby Locklear won the GPC Invitational’s Senior Division (age 60-and-up) title with a two-round score of 5-over par 149. He shot an even par 72 in Round 1 and a 5-over par 77 in Round 2. He edged Danny Hancock via a tiebreaker for the top spot. Hancock also shot a 5-over par 149 for the tournament, shooting a 2-over par 74 in Round 1 and a 3-over 77.
Ed Gardner finished third with a 9-over par 153 while Kenneth Burton was fourth at 10-over par 154, Jim Reid fifth at 13-over par 157, Bobby Talley sixth at 15-over par 159, James Kean seventh at 16-over par 160 and Don Croft eighth at 24-over par 168.
Regular Flight A — Jacob Lamar won the GPC Invitational’s Regular Flight A division with a two-round score of 3-under par 141. He shot a 2-under par 70 in Round 1 and a 1-under par 71 in Round 2.
Jody Wooten finished second with a 2-under par 142 after shooting a 3-under par 69 in Round 1 and a 1-over par 73 in Round 2. Matt Wilson shot an even par 72 in Round 1 and a 1-under par 71 in Round two to finish third with a 1-under 143. Jordan White finished fourth at 2-over 146 after shooting a 4-under par 68 in Sunday’s second round. Rick Whitehead was fifth at 7-over par 151.
Regular Flight B — Stacy Wills shot a 1-over par 73 in Sunday’s second round to claim the Regular Flight B division’s top spot with a two-round score of 7-over par 151.
Brian Jones was second with an 8-over par 152, edging third-place finisher Eric Truitt 8-over par 152 via tiebreaker. Josh White was fourth at 12-over 156 and Kyle Price was fifth at 19-over 163.
Regular Flight C — Ronnie White turned in a 4-over par 76 to win the Regular Flight C division with a two-round score of 13-over par 157.
Kevin Weidenbacher was second with a 20-over par 164, James Parrett was third with a 23-over par 167, Bubba Smith and Cecil Yates tied for fourth with a 24-over par 168 and John Gattis sixth at 32-over par 176.
