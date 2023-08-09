The 2022 high school football season was the best one Pisgah has experienced in two decades.
The Eagles won 11 games and reached the Class 2A state semifinals for just the third time in school history.
But as memorable and enjoyable as the 2022 campaign was, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the Eagles’ ultimate goal wasn’t to just get to the point of challenging for a state championship, but to stay there.
“We had a really successful year, we were 11-3, we got beat in the semifinals, and we have a lot of guys coming back. We’ve talked in the offseason about trying to get past that point. Last year is behind is. This is a new season, and the dynamic of the team is different this year,” said Pruitt, who is entering his sixth season as the Eagles head coach.
“We’re looking to try to go beyond last season. With success, you have expectations. That’s something we’ve mentioned to the guys about. Everybody expects it now. What have we got to do to get beyond the point we were last year?”
Pruitt, seniors JD Martin and JJ Williams and junior Legion McCrary discussed Pisgah’s upcoming 2023 season during Jackson-DeKalb Media Day July 28 at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.
Pisgah’s success last season and the return of 16 starters have led to sky-high expectations for the Eagles, but those same factors also place a bull’s eye on their backs. The players said they know last year’s run won’t allow Pisgah to fly under anyone’s radar this season.
“We will have that bull’s eye on our back now that we’ve done as good as we have and the expectations (we have) right now,” McCrary said, “but as long as we keep playing together and keep trying as hard as we can and don’t let anything slip, we should be good.”
Williams said it’s up to the Eagles “make sure we keep the intensity” week in and week out.
Playing under pressure is something Martin said the Eagles have grown accustomed to considering they came from behind in the fourth quarter to win twice during the 2022 regular season before rallying to win two of their three playoff victories.
“I feel like we learned we could overcome adversity. How to overcome and keep fighting and never stop,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to respect every opponent that we play and come out from the start…show how good we are from the start and finish the game.”
McCrary said the Eagles learned last season to continue to play despite the score.
“I think we learned not to give up on ourselves,” he said, “that we can go through these hard battles and come back in those situations.”
