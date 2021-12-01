Heading into a rematch of a loss last season to Huntsville, Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Bell and his coaching staff preached toughness to their team.
The Wildcats got the message, showing toughness — both physically and mentally — a comeback win Tuesday night.
Scottsboro went on a 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to erase a seven-point deficit and post a 63-57 win over visiting Huntsville Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
“(Huntsville is a) 7A school, they’re real good, they waxed us last year by about 22 (and) beat us physically last year,” Bell said during his postgame radio interview on WWIC 1050 AM. “I’m proud of our kids for responding because we certainly have challenged them at practice to be tough. Tonight, we wanted to be tough. And we were. It was a gutsy win. I’m proud of our guys for not giving up when we got behind.”
Scottsboro (6-2) led 13-12 after one quarter and 31-28 at halftime before a strong third quarter put Huntsville (5-5) in front 52-47 entering the final period. The Crimson Panthers scored the first bucket in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to seven, but Scottsboro held Huntsville scoreless for the next four-plus minutes to regain the lead.
Tyson Sexton scored a team-high 23 points while Seth Whitmire netted 14 and Parker Bell added 11 for Scottsboro, which also got six from Ethan Roberts, five from Cordell Worthy and four from Kyle Wright.
Jamari Arnold scored 23 points and Caleb Harrison added 14 for Huntsville.
NSM 89, North Jackson 51 — At Higdon, Derek Bearden had a triple-double, Chandler Sullivan and Drue Carlton both had a double-double and North Sand Mountain dominated the second half to remain undefeated while handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season Tuesday night.
Bearden’s triple-double consisted of 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while Sullivan’s double-double was 22 points and 15 rebounds and Carlton’s double-double was 13 points and 12 rebounds for NSM, which also got 12 points from Kaleb Helton, nine points from Jonah Slay and six points from Nyle Poore.
NSM (6-0) trailed 17-14 after one quarter and led 37-32 at halftime before stretching its lead to 63-44 after three quarters and then salting the game away by outscoring North Jackson 26-7 in the fourth quarter.
Preston Miller and Malachi Potter scored 14 points each while Zeke Ballard netted nine for North Jackson (3-1).
Valley Head 96, Woodville 75 — At Woodville, the Panthers lost their Class 1A Area 13 opener to a hot-shooting Valley Head team Tuesday night.
Woodville (1-4, 0-1) led 24-17 after one quarter of play, but Valley Head moved in front 41-38 at halftime and led 67-53 after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry finished with a game-high 34 points for Woodville while Sam Peek and Damien Benson scored 16 each.
Chandler Johnson scored 28 points for Valley Head (2-3, 1-0) while Eian Bain and Austin Ingram had 23 apiece and Ethan Webb had 11.
MONDAY
NSM 78, Westbrook Christian 62 — At Higdon, seniors Derek Bearden and Kaleb Helton combined for 55 of the Bison’s 78 points during North Sand Mountain’s win over a fellow Class 2A team.
Bearden closed with 35 points and Helton netted 20 for NSM, which led 21-15, 42-32 and 64-50 at the quarter breaks.
Chandler Sullivan pitched in 13 points and grabbed a team-high 22 rebounds for NSM while Nyle Poore had eight points.
Evans Sizemore scored 20 points and Brodie Self totaled 13 for Westbrook Christian (3-3).
Athens Bible 49, Woodville 39 — At Athens, the Panthers struggled offensively in a loss to a fellow Class 1A team.
Woodville trailed 12-11, 28-20 and 40-28 at the quarter breaks.
Garrett Copeland scored 15 points and Caleb Dolberry added 14 for Woodville, which also got seven from Damien Benson and three from Sam Peek.
Brayden Suggs scored 18 points and Walker Brand added 14 for Athens Bible (3-1).
