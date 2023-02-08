Entering the 2023 AHSAA Class 4A-5A Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships, the battle for the team state championship was expected to be close, meaning every finish, every inch and every second had meaning for Scottsboro.
“We came in thinking that if everyone did their job, we’d be good,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson.
Scottsboro athletes did their jobs and more.
Scottsboro had three individual state champions, one state runner-up finish and scored points in 10 of the meet’s 14 events on the way to claiming another team state championship on Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex.
“Guys stepped up,” Robinson said. “Good day all around, thought that everyone did their job. Some (events), some other teams kind of jumped in and got some extra points we weren’t expecting, but we’d turn around and do that right back to them.”
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 69.5 points, 10 points in front of state runner-up Arab (59.5) and 13.5 points in front of third-place finisher John Carroll Catholic (56).
It was the second straight state title for the SHS Boys, who won the Class 6A title last season, and the program’s 10th overall.
“It goes back to the culture that (former Scottsboro head coach) John Esslinger started 30 years ago,” said Robinson, who has coached five Scottsboro state indoor title-wining teams in his seven seasons as the coach at his alma mater. “We just trying to make sure it stays that way.”
Evan Hill and Maddox Hamm did their part as both found the top of the podium.
Hill won state crowns in the 1600- and 3200-meter races while also posting a state-runner-up finish in the 800.
Hill knew it would be challenging to run all three distance races in the same day, but the Auburn signee made it look easy. After finishing second in the 800 Saturday morning, he won the 1600 around midday with a Class 4A-5A Boys state-record time of 4:21.47 before winning the 3200 (9:24.88) a few hours later by nearly 13 seconds over the state runner-up.
“Knew it would be a pretty tough triple for me. I was really just hoping to recover as much as I could between each (race.). We even got a truck with an ice bath in the back of it to go to before races. I think that helped. But I think it went about as well as I could’ve wanted it too. I wasn’t really planning on leading (in the 1600), was kind of just wanted to hang around and kick the last 800 (meters). It ended up working out pretty good for me. I felt horrible before I started (the 3200), but once I got into the race, I felt more comfortable. I wanted to have as big a lead as I could after the first mile.”
“(Hill) had an epic day. Couldn’t have had a better day. He’s a fighter,” Robinson said.
Meanwhile, Hamm added to his list of state records by winning the Class 4A-5A Pole Vault state championship with a height of 17 feet. The Virginia Tech signee became the first pole vaulter in AHSAA Indoor Track and Field state meet history to clear 17 feet. Hamm’s win in the pole vault also mathematically secured Scottsboro’s team state title.
“I did what I was supposed to,” Hamm said. “(Clearing 17 feet) was OK. Obviously it was better than it has been, just figuring some stuff out. (Clinching the state title for the team), that made it better.”
In all, Scottsboro posted 15 Top-10 event finishes.
Scottsboro got fourth-place finishes from Stephen Jones in the 1600 (4:32.36), Austin Burger in the shot put (43 feet, 8 inches) and the 4x800-meter relay (8:39.22) team of Cameron Estes, Josh Hill, Gabe Jackson and Hamilton Richardson while Jones finished fifth in the 3200 (9:51.94) and Craft Sanders was fifth in the pole vault (10-6). Devon Walker (6-0) and Quincie Franklin (5-10) finished sixth and eighth respectively in the pole vault — Walker, who won the 6A boys state title a year ago, was one of six jumpers that cleared the eventual winning height of 6 feet before all missed on their three attempts at 6-2. But Walker needed two attempts to clear 6-0 while the other five needed only one, thus pushing him to sixth place — while Luke Terrell finished eighth in both the long jump (19-7.5) and the triple jump (38-11.5) and Grant West finished 14th in the long jump (18-7). Scottsboro’s 4x400-meter relay (3:41.01) team of Estes, Evan Hill, Xavier McCamey and Roland Moser finished sixth while its 4x200-meter relay (1:37.05) team of Tre Bland, Hamm, McCamey and Moser posted a 12th-place finish.
Hill said each Scottsboro athlete was determined to their part to ensure the Wildcats hoisted another team state title.
"It’s the main part of it,” Hill said of the state meet. “The individual placement matters less because it’s more special when we get the team title. Everyone’s plays a big part in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.