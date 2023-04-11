The North Sand Mountain baseball team has officially booked reservations for the AHSAA playoffs.
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Bison clinched a playoff berth thanks to a 14-4 Class 2A Area 15 six-inning win over visiting Ider in Higdon Monday afternoon.
Ider took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but NSM (17-6, 5-2) countered with seven runs in its half of the first. Kaden Moore's two-run single cut the Ider lead to 3-2, and Moore scored on Kolten Cooper’s fielder’s choice to tie the game, Kayden Gilley scored on a wild pitch to put the Bison in front 4-3. Cooper then scored on Jackson Burgess' RBI walk, and Luke Reed followed with a two-run single to give NSM a 7-3 lead.
The Bison got a run on Landon Keller's fielder’s choice in the second inning before going in front 10-3 in the third on Moore's two-run homer and 12-3 in the fourth Keller’s RBI double and Hayden Neil’s run on an error by Ider (10-4, 3-4). Reed had an RBI double in the sixth before Mikey Poss' fielder's choice plated Jackson Burgess with the game-ending run.
Reed finished with three hits and three RBIs while Moore had two hits and four RBIs for NSM, which also got two hits and a walk from Burgess, one hit, two walks and one RBI from Poss, one hit and two RBIs from Keller, one hit from Neil and one RBI from Cooper.
Poss pitched five innings and picked up the win on the mound for the Bison. He threw 65 of his 91 pitches for strikeouts and closed with six strikeouts.
Fyffe 10, Pisgah 0 — At Fyffe, Pisgah was officially eliminated from playoff contention with Monday’s Class 2A Area 15 loss to Fyffe.
Fyffe (14-11, 5-2) and North Sand Mountain officially clinched the area's two playoff berths thanks to wins on Monday.
Pisgah (9-12, 2-5) managed just two hits in Game 1 of its area series with the Red Devils, a double from Luke Gilbert and a single from Jackson Smalley. Fyffe pitcher Blake Dobbins struck out 10 Pisgah batters.
Fyffe took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before scoring six runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth to win via the mercy rule.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 3, Section 2 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Section rallied to force extra innings before falling in the eight to the host Pirates Monday night.
Section (10-14) trailed 1-0 after four innings before tying the game in the top of the fifth when Josh Moore was hit by a pitch and ultimately scored on a South Pittsburg error. The Pirates went in front 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lions tied the game in the seventh when Luke Swinford walked and scored three batters later on Dillon Pope's RBI single. But South Pittsburg (11-8) won it in walk-off fashion in the eighth on an RBI sacrifice fly.
Pope had one hit and one RBI for the Lions, who got one hit each from Carter Cooper, Jacob Stringer and Piercen Saint. Stringer recorded six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.