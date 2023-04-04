The Skyline softball team rebounded from a pair of losses to out-of-state foes to post a win over a Class 7A team during the Bob Jones Invitational on Saturday.
Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline (11-3) capped off its tournament stay with an 8-3 win over Grissom.
The Vikings scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, which featured Olivia Treece’s two-run double, Sage Lewis’ two-run single, Eva Gates’ two-run double and Audra Bellomy’s RBI groundout. The Vikings tacked on another run in the third when Kenzie Manning singled, stole second base and scored on Bellomy’s RBI single.
Bellomy and Treece both finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Skyline, which got one hit teach from Lewis, Gates, Manning and Ella Dean.
Treece pitched three innings and struck out five while earning the win. Hadley Epps had one strikeout in one inning of relief.
Skyline opened the day with a 12-1 loss to Silverdale Academy of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Blakely Stucky singled in the fifth inning for the Vikings’ lone hit and eventually scored on Manning’s RBI groundout.
The Vikings lost their next game in walk-off fashion as Assumption High School of Louisville, Kentucky scored five runs in its last at-bat to rally for a 9-8 win.
Bellomy finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Vikings while Jayla Ross was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ella Dean and Brinlee Potts both had RBI doubles while Lewis and Treece both singled.
