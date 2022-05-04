Aaron Peacock found his way to the top of the medal stand twice during the Class 1A Section 4 Track and Field Meet at Scottsboro last weekend, hoping he can do the same at state.
The UAH commit won sectional titles in the shot put (46 feet, 7 inches) and the discus throw (136-6) while also earning a state wildcard qualifying spot after finishing sixth in the javelin throw (117-5).
Peacock led a strong contingent of Skyline athletes that qualified for the Class 1A Boys State Meet, which is this coming Friday and Saturday at Cullman High School.
The top-five finishers in each sectional event that met state-qualifying standards advanced to the state meet, while four state wildcards for the next best four times/marks statewide qualified for state.
Daniel Olinger qualified for state thanks to fifth-place finishes in the shot put (35-10) and the javelin (120-7) while the Skyline 4x100-meter relay team of Emir Becerra, Chase Bickers, Weston Avans, and Trever Saint finished fifth (50.53 seconds) to qualify. Receiving state wildcard spots were Peacock in the javelin and Fellman in the 300-meter hurdles (seventh, 51.39).
Skyline finished fourth with 46 points in the team standings. Lindsay Lane won the sectional title with 215 while Cedar Bluff was second (194) and Donoho third (63).
Other results for Skyline included the 4x400 relay team of Becerra, Fellman, Avans and Saint (4:14.96) finished fifth but didn’t meet state qualifying time while Ashton Ivy was sixth in the triple jump (32-4.5), 11th in the 400 (1:07.22), 11th in the 800 (2:46.78) and 13th in the long jump (15-3.75), Avans eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.85) and 10th in the 400 (1:00.64), Isaiah Yates 10th in the discus (69-11) and 14th in the shot put (28-3), Saint 11th in the 200 (26.68), Becerra 13th in the discus (63-10) and 19th in the 100 (13.64), Nathan Palmieri 17th in the long jump (12-11.25) and Fellman 18th in the 100 (13.59).
In the Class 1A Girls Section 4 Meet, Skyline’s Kaydence Butcher finished eighth in the discus (46-11), ninth in the long jump (9-4.5) and 13th in the 100 (17.81) while Madison Russell finished 12th in the discus (40-02), the javelin (24-0) and the shot put (16-9).
Woodville — The Woodville boys track and field team had several athletes compete in the sectional.
Caleb Dolberry had the Panthers’ best finish, placing eighth in the shot put (34-0). Kade Hermes finished 11th in the long jump (15-9), 12th in the javelin (93-1), 13th in the 200 (27.33) and 15th in the 100 (13.24).
