The Scottsboro football team has come a long ways in its two seasons under head coach Cris Bell.
The Wildcats won five of their last seven games last season and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, a solid turnaround after starting 2-3.
Scottsboro gets a measuring-stick moment to start the 2023 season, taking on a Fort Payne program that has won four straight in the teams’ TopCat Trophy.
“It’s a good measuring stick to see how far we’ve come and how far we have to go,” Bell said. “It’s not been much of a rivalry the last couple of years. I told our players it took us 95-plus minutes to score on them the last two seasons. We’ve got to flip that script. We’re different now than when we’ve played them before. They’re a typically well-coached, really good Fort Payne team. This is a big one for us.”
Scottsboro and Fort Payne square off Friday night at Fort Payne Stadium in the 88th playing of the team’s rivalry series. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than normal due to the excessively high temperatures North Alabama has experienced this week.
The Scottsboro Wildcats and the Fort Payne Wildcats play annually for possession of the TopCat Trophy, which is presented to the winning team by The Jackson County Sentinel and The Times-Journal in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne, which leads the series 53-31-3. Is tied with Guntersville (87 previous meetings) as Scottsboro’s most-played opponents.
Friday’s game is the fourth time in program history that Scottsboro has opened its season against Fort Payne, which defeated the Wildcats 20-6 at Trammell Stadium in the teams’ 2022 season opener.
Both teams are coming off of jamboree scrimmages. Scottsboro fell 14-9 to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cherokee County while Fort Payne dropped a 21-0 decision in a two-quarter scrimmage with fellow Class 6A school Oxford at last Thursday.
“I thought Fort Payne competed well,” Bell said. “They quarterback does a good job and they’re got a good screen package in the passing game. They didn’t run the ball much but when they watch the film and see how we tackled (against Cherokee County) I expect they will.”
Tackling was Bell’s top concern about the defense last week and said the Wildcats can’t repeat that effort and come back across Sand Mountain with the TopCat Trophy. The Scottsboro offense, which never punted and totaled 224 yards of offense in a little over two quarters of play, must avoid “absent-minded mistakes” that caused two drives inside the Cherokee County 20-yard line to result in no points.
“Our guys came back and saw what needs to be fixed,” Bell said. “We’ve got to go over there and be consistent and win the line of scrimmage. That’s the case most games, but certainly against a Coach (Chris) Elmore coached team.”
