It was not a statement Northeast Alabama Community College cross country head coach Patrick Laney expected to hear from a recruit.
But when Laney was speaking with Pisgah’s Kimberly Miller about joining NACC’s new program, he was surprised by what he heard from her.
“She’s the only recruit I’ve heard say she hated to run,” Laney said with a laugh. “But she assured me she wanted to do this. She loves the sport, she’s dedicated to it and she loves being part of a team.”
Miller will be part of NACC’s first women’s cross country team, signing with the Mustangs during a signing ceremony at Pisgah High School on Tuesday.
She was a six-year cross country/track and field runner for the Eagles and is excited to continue in the sport at the collegiate level.
“I saw an opportunity and I took it. To be one of the first girls to run (for NACC) is really (special),” Miller said. “It’s funny, I started running because a friend talked me into it, and I kept on when she stopped. Now I’m going to be running (in college). That’s like, ‘wow.’”
Miller ran in the state meet numerous times while she was a part of the Pisgah cross country team, helping the Eagles win multiple sectional championships and Jackson County titles in both cross country and track and field. Last November, she finished her high school cross country career with a personal record time in last fall’s Class 1A-2A Girls State Championship Race despite rainy and windy conditions on a muddied Oakville Indian Mounds Park 5K course.
Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree said is program is losing a dependable runner but also one of its best leaders.
“She is one of those that kind of ran things, kept things organized and took care of all our little ones (young runners in the program),” Hembree said. “Last summer she was hurt and couldn’t run, but she still came to the workouts, bringing kids that couldn’t drive. That says a lot about her about how much she loved it.”
Miller described being part of the Pisgah cross country program as being part of “a big family. I love the people. I’ve made so many strong connections. It’s been great being part of this group.”
Laney said Miller is a runner who hasn’t reached her ceiling yet.
“She’s got a lot of potential and she’s willing to work,” Laney said. “She’s also a great person, a person you want to coach. We want to build a culture for our program and she’s a right person to add.”
