Pisgah’s attempt to win a second straight area championship started on a strong note.
The visiting Eagles swept Ider in a best-of-five Class 2A Area 15 match on Wednesday. Pisgah won 25-15, 25-18, 25-17.
Molly Heard recorded 15 kills and three blocks and Karlee Holcomb had two kills, three blocks, one ace and one dig for the Eagles. Pisgah also got two kills and one dig from Madeline Flammia, one kill and two blocks from Jaley Keller and one kill and one ace from Claudia Barron and Kat Patton.
Pisgah sweeps Scottsboro, falls 2-1 to Fort Payne — At Scottsboro, the Eagles split a pair of matches against Class 6A teams during a tri-match on Tuesday.
Pisgah swept a best-of-three match with Scottsboro, winning 25-23, 25-22.
Molly Heard finished with eight kills and two blocks for Pisgah while Madeline Flammia added two digs and an ace and Kat Patton had one block.
Pisgah dropped a best-of-three match to Fort Payne 2-1.
The Eagles won the first game 25-19 before Fort Payne countered to win the next two games 25-15, 15-8 to secure the victory.
Heard finished with six kills, one ace and two blocks for Pisgah while Patton had two kills, one ace and one block, Karlee Holcomb had one kill, one ace and one block, Claudia Barron had two aces and Flammia had one kill.
North Jackson posts wins — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted wins over visiting Woodville and Valley Head on Sept. 2.
North Jackson swept both matches, defeating Woodville 25-12, 25-10 and Valley Head 25-8, 25-2.
Scottsboro drops area matches to Fort Payne, Arab — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats dropped their Class 6A Area 15 opener to visiting Fort Payne on Tuesday.
Fort Payne swept the best-of-five match 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
On Thursday, Scottsboro were swept in a best-of-three match with area foe Arab on Thursday at Carter Gymnasium.
The Wildcats also fell to Ider 26-24, 25-23 in a best-of-three match on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.