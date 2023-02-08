North Sand Mountain’s Avery Cooper

North Sand Mountain’s Avery Cooper was the individual Jackson County Fishing Tournament champion after catching a 7.35-pound bass during the inaugural tournament on Saturday.

 Contributed Photo

The first Jackson County fishing champion is the school that brought the sport to the county 10 years ago.

North Sand Mountain, who became the first local school to start a fishing program in 2013, won the inaugural Jackson County School District Fishing Tournament on Saturday at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.

