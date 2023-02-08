The first Jackson County fishing champion is the school that brought the sport to the county 10 years ago.
North Sand Mountain, who became the first local school to start a fishing program in 2013, won the inaugural Jackson County School District Fishing Tournament on Saturday at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
NSM claimed the county title with four fish weighing a total of 15.7 pounds. Skyline was the county runner-up with two fish weighing 11.62 pounds while Pisgah finished third with two fishing weighing 7.07 pounds.
“We are excited to see the sport has grown enough in our county schools to have a county tournament and excited to win it with the best three boat total weight,” said NSM fishing coach Jeremy Moore. “Our team this year is the smallest the program has had with only four boat teams, but all of them are experienced and that makes a big difference when the fishing is tough like it was on Saturday. A lot has changed in the past 10 years since I first started the team in 2013. Support and encouragement from our schools and county administration (for the sport) has never been stronger.”
Avery Cooper was the individual angler county champion after reeling in a 7.35-pound bass, which was also the tournament’s biggest fish.
“Avery landed the fish just before noon,” Moore said. “Avery's partner was out due to sickness and I was serving as the observer on her boat. It was her only bite of the day, but it was a good one. She fished non-stop the entire day and the team was excited for her to be crowned the first individual Jackson County Champion.”
NSM’s Kade Davis and Greyson Davis finished third in the angler standings with two fishing weighing 5.86 pounds while Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates finished seventh with one fish weighing 2.49 pounds.
Skyline’s Luke Bough and Jack Pickett were the county’s angler runner-up with one fish weighing 6.56 pounds, and their teammates Daniel Olinger and Bryant Kennamer finished fourth with one fish weighing 5.06 pounds.
For Pisgah, Brayden Long and Bryant Burgess finished fifth with one fish weighing 4.40 pounds while Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan were sixth with one fish weighing 2.67 pounds.
