The North Jackson softball team isn’t thinking about defending its Class 4A state softball championship.
Instead, the Chiefs approach is a lot more moment focused.
“Win the next game, that’s our approach,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “We just want to play at a high level every game we play and hopefully that gets us to our ultimate goal.
North Jackson plays in the AHSAA’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament Thursday and Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. It’s the Chiefs’ fourth straight state tournament appearance.
North Jackson (43-11), the East Regional’s No. 1 State Qualifier, opens play against No. 5 and North No. 2 Qualifier Brooks on Thursday at 9 a.m. The North Jackson-Brooks winners and losers play either No. 7 Northside or No. 10 Geneva at 12:30 p.m. The other first-round matchups are Dale County vs. American Christian Academy and No. 1 Curry vs. Madison County. The Class 4A winners bracket final is Thursday at 4 p.m. while elimination games continue Thursday and Friday. The Class 4A state championship finals begin Friday at 3 p.m. Thompson said the Class 4A bracket is “really challenging” and said the challenge starts with a difficult opening-round matchup with Brooks.
“Our opening game is probably the toughest we’ve had in the four years we made it to the state tournament,” Thompson said. “No disrespect to anybody, but Brooks is a very good team. We’ve got our work cut out for us. The coaches I’ve talked to about (Brooks) say they are one of the best teams (they’ve played).”
North Jackson defeated Brooks in the North Regional No. 1 State Qualifier game in 2021. Brooks then lost to Rogers in the No. 2 State Qualifier game, and North Jackson went on two defeat Rogers twice in the championship finals last season at state to claim the Class 4A state championship.
Thompson said the Chiefs know they are “going to get everyone’s best” at the state tournament.
“This team has had a bullseye on it all year,” Thompson said. “The last few years, we were hunters. Now teams are going to be hunting us. We’ve got to have the mindset of everybody doing their job and playing their role. We’ve got to hit. We’ve got to pitch, we’ve got to play defense. We’ve got to be aggressive on the bases. We’ve got to do what we do and if we do that we can live with the outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.