Pisgah High School anglers notched some solid finishes an Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association event last Saturday.
The tournament was fished on Lake Guntersville out of Browns Creek in Guntersville.
Pisgah duo Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips recorded their second third-place finish of the fall schedule.
Barrentine and Phillips took third play with a three-fish limit of 10.43 pounds.
Meanwhile, Madelyn Griffith and Gracie McKee finished eighth for Pisgah with three fish weighing 6.94 pounds.
Parker Law and Bode Smith were 20th one fish for 1.89 pounds.
Hartselle angler duo Adyn Middlebrooks and Brody Mitchell took the top spot with three fish weighing 11.47 pounds.
