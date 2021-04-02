The top prize for the annual Scottsboro-Lake Guntersville stop of the Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash last weekend went to a Kentucky angler.
William Williams for Henderson, Kentucky won the Nitro Z20 Bass Boat powered by Mercury after weighing in the tournament’s heaviest bass at 8.59 pounds.
Williams weighed in his winning fish during the 8-9 a.m. hourly weigh-in on the tournament’s opening day.
Barron Martin of Gordo was the tournament runner-up with an 8.31-pound bass, netting him $2,500 for second place. Jeff Sparks of Chickamauga, Georgia was third (7.86 pounds, $2,000), Cindy Cromwell was fourth (7.74 pounds, $1,500) and Darrel Jackson of Guntersville was fifth (7.63 pounds, $1,000).
Along with paying out the top-five overall spots for the three-day event, the Big Bass Splash features hourly weigh-ins.Here is the complete list of how local anglers fared in the 2021 Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash (in parenthesis are fish weights and prize money total the angler received):
FRIDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
6. Daniel Kennedy, Hollywood (4.97; $450)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
4. Tommy Jones, Scottsboro (5.20; $550)
5. Junior Lewis, Scottsboro (4.67, $500)
6. Phillip Cooper, Stevenson (4.63, $450)
7. LeDon Martin, Woodville (4.61, $400)
8. Bob House, Scottsboro (4.35, $375)
9. Lonnie Gray, Scottsboro (4.32, $350)
10. Andrew McBride, Langston (3.92, $325)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
6. Dakota Garner, Stevenson (4.54, $450)
17. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (3.20, Bonus Hour payout)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
6. Thomas Lacy, Stevenson (5.53, $450)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
1. Calvin Kendrick, Scottsboro (7.58, $1,500)
4. Larry Laney, Bryant (4.92, $550)
6. James Atkins, Bridgeport (4.85, $450)
14. Eddie Joe Pope, Scottsboro (3.89, $225)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
1. Daniel Kennedy, Hollywood (7.07, $3,000)
4. Bert Gross, Scottsboro (6.52, $550)
5. Jason Dixson, Scottsboro (6.24, $500)
8. Riley Johnson, Flat Rock (4.94, $375)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
7. William “Bruce” Gross, Scottsboro (4.53, $400)
14. Lakota Stahl, Scottsboro (3.95, $225)
15. Gary Stapler, Scottsboro (3.92, $220)
17. Anthony Atchley, Bryant (3.86, Bonus Hour payout)
SATURDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
1. Phillip Cooper, Stevenson (7.59, $1,500)
8. Steven Patton, Stevenson (4.48, $375)
13. Adam Smart, Scottsboro (3.93, $250)
15. Monte Knight, Scottsboro (3.89, $200)
17. Larry Laney, Bryant (3.61, Bonus Hour payout)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
6. DeWayne Woodall, Scottsboro (4.47, $450)
9. David Edgar, Scottsboro (4.08, $350)
10. Glenn Priest, Woodville (4.07, $325)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
1. Tim Buckner, Scottsboro (6.52, $1,500)
10. Jeffrey Masters, Scottsboro (4.43, $325)
11. Eric Scott, Pisgah (4.16, $300)
17. Keith Bellomy, Scottsboro (3.87, Bonus Hour payout)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
13. Lonnie Gray, Scottsboro (3.91, $250)
14. Joseph Giovingo, Scottsboro (3.76, $225)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
12. Adam Smart, Scottsboro (4.29, $275)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
2. Bobby Johnson, Stevenson (6.46, $750)
6. Brandon Cooper, Scottsboro (5.20, $450)
8. James M. Sampley, Stevenson (4.65, $375)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
3. Jimmy Atchley, Bryant (5.95, $600)
5. Aaron Hall, Scottsboro (5.70, $500)
7. Trey Roper, Fackler (5.48, $400)
SUNDAY
7-8 a.m. weigh-in
2. Billy Miller, Scottsboro (5.15, $750)
9. Larrey Laney, Bryant (3.88, $350)
11. Bobby Osburn, Paint Rock (3.63, $300)
8-9 a.m. weigh-in
11. Monty Knight, Scottsboro (4.16, $300)
14. Jonathan Kowdis, Section (4.05, $225)
9-10 a.m. weigh-in
2. James W. Darwin, Pisgah (5.56, $750)
5. Bob House, Scottsboro (4.92, $500)
9. Adrian Gilbert, Dutton (4.13, $350)
16. Tommy Jones, Scottsboro (3.49, Bonus Hour payout)
10-11 a.m. weigh-in
5. Brandon Weldon, Flat Rock (4.77, $500)
11. Timothy Talley, Stevenson (4.33, $300)
11 a.m-12 p.m. weigh-in
2. Sam Smith, Bridgeport (6.28, $1,500)
11. Corey Wheeler, Pisgah (4.96, $300)
12. Kevin Lankford, Hollywood (4.70, $275)
16. Jonathan Kowdis, Section (4.29, Bonus Hour payout)
12-1 p.m. weigh-in
2. Larry White, Scottsboro (5.48, $750)
4. Bobby Shelton, Flat Rock (5.20, $550)
6. Eric Stahle, Scottsboro (4.84, $450)
9. Daniel Kennedy, Hollywood (4.63, $350)
10. James Sampley, Stevenson (4.55, $325)
1-2 p.m. weigh-in
None
