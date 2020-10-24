The Pisgah football team came up short in a bid for a third consecutive playoff berth.
The Eagles fell to host Tanner 50-26 Friday night in a battle for Class 2A Region 7’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Pisgah (2-7, 2-4) fumbled into the end zone after the opening kickoff and was forced to recover it for a safety, and Tanner (5-4, 3-3) added two quick touchdowns after that to take a 16-0 lead.
Pisgah pulled within 16-6 on Parker Law’s touchdown pass to Mason Holcomb, and after another Rattlers’ touchdown, Holcomb hit Grant Smith for a touchdown pass to get Pisgah within 23-12 at halftime.
But Tanner dominated the third quarter, pulling away to a 43-12 lead. The Eagles closed the scoring on touchdown runs from Law and Fox Tinker.
“We just couldn’t get them on the ground, and we never able to make them go to ‘Plan B’ offensively,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “It started to get away from us there in the third quarter. We called a timeout and challenged them to finish and they did. I was proud of that.”
Pisgah will host Class 5A Douglas next week to close its season.
“We didn’t get in (the playoffs), so it’s playing for pride next week,” Pruitt said, “and playing for our seniors.”
