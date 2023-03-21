The North Jackson baseball team posted a win over a fellow Class 4A opponent in walk-off fashion on Monday.
Caden Wynne delivered a walk-off RBI single to give the Chiefs a 7-6 extra-inning win over Oneonta at Boaz High School on Saturday.
North Jackson trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before adding single run in that inning before tying the game in the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Blake Matthews, an RBI triple from Carson Smith and Smith’s run on a wild pitch. The Chiefs then won it in the eighth when Smith singled with one out and scored on Wynne’s RBI single to left field.
Smith finished 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for the Chiefs while Wynne and Bodie Burnett both had two hits and one RBI each, Linderman had two hits, including a triple, and Nick Jernigan and CJ Gulley had one hit each.
Linderman pitched the final two innings in relief and got the win. Wynne struck out four in four innings pitched while Jayden Eakin struck out four in two innings in relief.
North Jackson (11-6) then suffered a 10-0 setback to Boaz, which scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game via the mercy rule. Burnett finished 2-for-2 for the Chiefs while Jernigan and Wynne had one hit each.
Westminster Christian 4, Scottsboro 2 — At Huntsville, host Westminster Christian scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Scottsboro on Saturday.
Down 1-0 in the third inning, Scottsboro (10-8) tied the game in the top of the fourth when Trey Cooper reached on an error and scored two batters later on Gregory French’s RBI groundout. Scottsboro went in front 2-1 in the top of the sixth when Trent Wilson reached on an error, went to second base on Cooper’s sacrifice bunt and scored on French’s RBI double. But Westminster Christian countered with three runs in its half of the sixth to regain the lead, and Scottsboro was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.
French finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Cohen Thompson had one hit.
Plainview 4, NSM 1 — At Rainsville, Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain had its three-game win streak snapped by 3A Plainview on Saturday.
NSM (11-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jackson Burgess led off the game with a single and scored two batters later on Kaden Moore’s RBI double. But the Bison managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Plainview pitcher Regan Davis, who recorded 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
The Bison also got single from Kolten Cooper and Mikey Poss while Hayden Neil recorded four strikeouts on the mound.
