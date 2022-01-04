The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team just missed winning a second holiday tournament title.
The four-time defending state champion and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles finished as the runner-up the KSA Events Orange Bracket Tournament at Disney World in Orlando, Florida last week.
After winning the Sand Mountain Tournament the prior week, the Eagles got to the finals of the KSA Event before falling to Avon (Ohio) in the championship.
Pisgah (15-3) started the tournament with a 68-34 victory over Gulliver Prep (Florida). Leading just 8-6 after one quarter, the Eagles outscored Gulliver 30-8 in the second quarter to take control with a 38-14 halftime advantage. Pisgah, which led 56-20 after three quarters, got 15 points from Kallie Tinker, 14 from Molly Heard, 13 from Karlee Holcomb, seven from Kaitlyn Stephens, five from Madeline Flammia and four each from Lila Kate Wheeler and Campbell Barron.
Pisgah rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Absegami (New Jersey) in the semifinals. The Eagles trailed 18-11 after one quarter and 27-22 at halftime before leading 39-38 entering a fourth quarter in which they outscored Absegami 12-5. Leading scorers for Pisgah were Tinker with 17, Heard with 16, Holcomb with 10, Wheeler with five and Piper Anderson with three.
The Eagles were held to a season-low 29 points in a finals loss to Avon. Pisgah led 11-9 after one quarter but trailed 23-19 at halftime and 35-24 through three quarters. Tinker led the Eagles with 12 points while Heard had six, Holcomb had four and Paisley Patalas had three. Abby Liber scored 22 points for Avon.
Woodville goes 2-1 in Waterloo Christmas Tournament — At Waterloo, Woodville finished 2-1 during the annual Waterloo Christmas Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Woodville (6-7) opened the tournament with a 51-43 win over Vina. The Panthers raced out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and led 35-22 at halftime and 44-32 after three quarters. Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 28 points for the Panthers, who also got six from Alexis Brown, five from Karlee Hutchens and four from Lannah Grace Beard.
After losing to Waterloo 44-42 on Day 1 of the tournament, the Panthers got revenge on Day 2 by defeating Waterloo 59-47. Woodville led 17-14 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Waterloo 17-7 to build a 43-31 advantage. Sirten had another big game, scoring a game-high 26 points for the Panthers. Brown finished with 13 points while Anna Robertson scored eight, Hutchens scored six and Michaela Jones added four.
Skyline goes 1-1 at Sure Shot event — At Guntersville, defending Class 1A state champion and top-ranked Skyline split a pair of games during the Sure Shot Basketball Academy event at the Supreme Courts facility last week.
Skyline (13-4) opened the event Dec. 27 with a 59-43 loss to Creek Wood (Tennessee), which snapped the Vikings’ 12-game winning streak. Skyline led 14-13 after one quarter, but the game was tied 24-all at halftime before Creek Wood pulled in front 45-35 after three quarters. Kenzie Manning scored 15 points for Skyline while Kaina King netted 12 and Blakely Stucky had eight.
The Vikings got back in the win column the following day with a 60-27 victory over Class 3A No. 10-ranked Hokes Bluff. Skyline led 19-8 after one quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 50-25 after three quarters. Leading scorers for Skyline were Gracie Rowell with 19 points, Manning with 14, Stucky with 13, King with six and Audra Bellomy with five.
Scottsboro goes 1-1 at Sure Shot event —At Guntersville, Scottsboro split a pair of games during the Sure Shot Basketball Academy event at the Supreme Courts facility last week.
Scottsboro (9-7) opened the event on Dec. 27 with a 62-61 comeback win over fellow Class 6A squad Muscle Shoals, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to post its fifth straight victory. The Wildcats trailed 18-12, 32-29 and 55-45 at the quarter breaks before rallying in the final quarter. Alyssa Paschal scored the game-winning basket on a layup following a steal in the closing seconds. Audrey Holland led the Wildcats with 18 points while Adair Holland had 12, Paschal had 11, Jadaya Edmondson had 10, Lexie Bennett had eight and Olivia Tubbs had three.
Scottsboro then fell to Class 3A No. 6-ranked Plainview 73-46 on Dec. 28. The Wildcats trailed 25-8, 39-21 and 60-33 at the quarter breaks. Adair Holland led Scottsboro with 14 points while Audrey Holland had nine, Morgan Perkins had seven, Tubbs had six and Edmondson had four. Lauren Jimmerson scored 18 points for Plainview while Sawyer Hulgan and Kaylee Young had 12 each.
NSM finishes fourth in Randolph Classic — At Huntsville, North Sand Mountain went 1-2 to post a fourth-place finish in the inaugural Randolph Classic Dec. 28-30.
NSM (6-8) opened the tournament with a 58-28 victory over the host team. Randolph led 12-8 after one quarter, but the Bison moved in front 31-17 at halftime and led 52-23 entering the fourth quarter. Kolbie Bobo scored 21 points and Kayden Reyes netted 18 for NSM, which also got 13 from Ashley Shrader, nine from Ella Spurgin and eight from Kam Patterson.
The Bison fell to Sylvania 69-32 in the semifinal round. NSM trailed 19-8, 39-15 and 58-27 at the quarter breaks. Bobo and Reyes scored nine points each for NSM while Patterson had six and Shrader and Spurgin had four each. Leianna Currie scored 17 points and Anna Farmer netted 10 for Sylvania (9-7), which fell 60-53 to 6A No. 5-ranked Cullman in the championship game.
NSM closed the tournament with a 61-41 loss to Class 5A East Limestone in the third-place game. NSM trailed just 16-15 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime before East Limestone used a big third quarter to extend its lead to 50-31. Bobo led the Bison with 17 points while Shrader had eight, Reyes had five and Patterson had four.
North Jackson drops two games at Tennessee event — At Jasper, Tennessee, North Jackson suffered a pair of losses to Tennessee squads during the South Pittsburg/Marion County Holiday Classic last week.
North Jackson (1-11) fell to host Marion County on Dec. 27. The Chiefs trailed 12-7, 33-25 and 49-39 at the quarter breaks. Bailey Abernathy scored 13 points and Avery Wynne netted 12 for North Jackson, which also got nine each from Sarah Garner and Tyra Smith.
Moore County (Tennessee) defeated the Chiefs 63-30 on Dec. 28. North Jackson trailed 20-1, 42-16 and 53-23 at the quarter breaks. Garner scored nine points, Abernathy had eight and Wynne had six for the Chiefs. Ellie Graham scored 21 points for Moore County.
Section finishes 0-3 in Sevier County Shootout — At Sevierville, Tennessee, Section suffered three losses during the Sevier County Shootout last week.
Section opened the event with a 64-26 loss to the host team Sevier County (Tennessee). The Lions trailed 22-5, 39-15 and 53-21 at the quarter breaks. Savannah White scored 14 points for Section while Karlie Hancock, Cara Holder and Kenleigh Owens scored three points each.
The Lions fell 41-31 to Oliver Springs (Tennessee) in their second game of the tournament. The Lions trailed 9-4, 24-10 and 31-24 at the quarter breaks. Madison Armstrong led the Lions with 10 points while Taegan Whitmire netted seven and Owens had six.
Section lost its final game of the tournament to Fulton of Knoxville, Tennessee.
