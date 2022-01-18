The Scottsboro indoor track and field teams enjoyed a number of solid finishes during the Humpday Octameet, which featured four Class 6A and four 7A teams, last Wednesday at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Scottsboro finished second in the eight-team varsity boys division, closing with 88 points.
The Wildcats finished 17 points back of Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville, which is coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger. Oak Mountain (70) was third, Pelham (62) fourth, Homewood (61) fifth, Thompson (47) sixth, Mountain Brook (38) seventh and Helena (25) eighth.
Auburn signee Rex Green won two individual events for Scottsboro, taking first place in the 800-meter run (1:57.13) and the 1600-meter run (4:12.51).
Evan Hill won the 3200-meter run (9:27.75) while Maddox Hamm set a new Birmingham Crossplex record to win the pole vault with a height of 17 feet, 4 inches.
Also for Scottsboro, Green, Reese Bell, Ridge Wells and Brody Williams teamed up to the win the 4x400-meter relay (3:30.28).
Scottsboro had the top-three finishers (Green, Bell and Zach Avenel) in the 800 and the top-four finishers (Green, Hill, Bell and Avenel) in the 1600.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished second in the varsity girls division with 24 points. Class 6A schools Mountain Brook (124.50) and Homewood (112.50) finished first and second while Hewitt-Trussville (109.50) was third, Thompson (42) fourth, Pelham (38.50) fifth, Helena (28) sixth and Oak Mountain (15) eighth.
Lauren Paradise had the top finishes for the Scottsboro girls, placing third in the triple jump (31 feet, 2 inches) and fourth in the long jump (14-10.5).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes during the meet:
BOYS
60-meter dash
25. Tre Bland (7.84)
28. Xavier McCamey (8.15)
29. Alex Avenel (8.19)
30. Grant West (.8.30)
400-meter dash
7. Ridge Wells (53.18)
12. Brody Williams (54.40)
19. Cameron Estes (55.79)
22. Alex Avenel (56.71)
24. Luke Barber (1:03.93)
800-meter run
1. Rex Green (1:57.13)
2. Reese Bell (2:01.17)
3. Zach Avenel (2:01.38)
13. Stephen Jones (2:07.81)
30. River Green (2:21.97)
32. Josh Hill (2:23.44)
1600-meter run
1. Rex Green (4:12.51)
2. Evan Hill (4:18.71)
3. Reese Bell (4:20.11)
4. Zach Avenel (4:21.54)
8. Stephen Jones (4:29.92).
3200-meter run
1. Evan Hill (9:27.75)
9. Mcgee Kilgore (11:03.16)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro’s Rex Green,
Reese Bell, Brody Williams, Ridge Wells (3:30.28)
High Jump
2. Devon Walker (6-1)
Long Jump
9. Devon Walker (18-3.5)
10. Grant West (18-3)
15. Tre Bland (17-3)
17. Xavier McCamey (14.9.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddux Hamm (17-4)
Shot Put
9. Hudson Tubbs (38-7)
13. Brad Shaw Killen (35-0.5)
21. John Hollis Myers (22-8.5)
GIRLS
60-meter dash
26. Lana Emanuel (10.00)
27. Chloe Lamonica (10.27)
400-meter dash
11. Smith Bradford (1:05.91)
15. Cambree Bradford (1:08.09)
16. Mabry Bonsall (1:08.17)
17. Lela Moser (1:08.26)
21. Natalie Mir (1:10.93)
23. Chloe Lamonica (1:22.10)
800-meter run
5. Emma Bradford (2:30.96)
8. Cambree Bradford (2:32.61)
10. Smith Bradford (2:33.67)
15. Mabry Bonsall (2:37.92)
27. Lauren Judge (3:01.23)
28. Sadye Webb (3:34.88)
1600-meter run
10. Ally Campbell (5:41.59)
14. Maddie Gossett (5:53.31)
18. Banks Bradford (6:09.35)
22. Shelton Linville (6:18.85)
24. McCall Chandler (6:41.27)
4x400-meter relay
5. Scottsboro’s Cambree Bradford, Smith Bradford, Lela Moser, Mabry Bonsall (4:31.08)
Long Jump
4. Lauren Paradise (14-10.5)
20. Lana Emanuel (11-11.5)
Triple Jump
3. Lauren Paradise (31-2)
Shot Put
7. Amy Roberts (29-3.75)
13. Collins Bradford (20-9.75)
