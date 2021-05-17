The Pisgah softball team’s goal during the Class 2A North Regional was to ‘get in’ when it came to advancing to state.
After the top-ranked Eagles were upset by Mars Hill Bible the winners bracket final, they made sure they got in during the elimination bracket final.
Pisgah rolled past Falkville with a 12-2 five-inning mercy-rule shortened win Friday afternoon to claim the Class 2A North Regional’s No. 2 State Qualifier position and advance to the state tournament, which begins today and runs through Thursday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
“After we lost, I told the girls the main thing (about the regional) is to get in (at state), no matter how you have to do it,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan. “I felt like the loss gave us sense of urgency that we didn’t have (against Mars Hill Bible). I think it was a good learning experience for our girls. They came out that next game with a lot of urgency.”
It’s Pisgah’s 20 state tournament appearance since its softball program switched from the slow-pitch to the fast-pitch version of the sport in 1999. The Eagles did not advance to state during the 2010 and 2018 seasons and there was no state tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pisgah (33-11) plays second-ranked Sumiton Christian in a first-round Class 2A state tournament game today at 10:45 a.m.
“The Class 2A bracket has a lot of good teams in it and a lot of good pitchers,” Duncan said. “It’s going to be a tough bracket.”
After defeating Falkville 3-0 in the first game of the regional, the Eagles pounced on the Blue Devils for 12 runs and 15 hits in the rematch. Pisgah scored three runs during a top of the second inning that included an RBI double by Lila Kate Wheeler and an RBI single by Campbell Barron before adding a fourth run in the third on a Falkville error.
Pisgah then put together a five-run fourth inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Kennedy Barron and Molly Heard and a three-run double by Briley Worley. Kennedy Barron then smashed a three-run homer in the fifth to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead. Falkville got two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kennedy Barron finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Wheeler was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Heard was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Pisgah while Worley was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. The Eagles got one hit each from Hannah Duncan, Karlee Holcomb, Bella Bobo and Campbell Barron.
Kennedy Barron, who pitched a no-hitter against Falkville on Thursday, was again the winning pitcher against the Blue Devils, recording three strikeouts over five innings.
Mars Hill Bible 7, Pisgah 3 — A five-run sixth inning lifted No. 4-ranked Mars Hill Bible past No. 1 Pisgah in the Class 2A North Regional’s winners bracket final Friday afternoon.
Pisgah took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Madeline Flammia and Kennedy Barron both singled and scored on Hannah Duncan’s RBI sacrifice fly and Briley Worley’s RBI single respectively. After Mars Hill Bible tied the score 2-all in the bottom of the fourth, Pisgah went back in front in the sixth when Flammia walked and scored on Molly Heard’s RBI bunt single. But the Eagles’ lead didn’t last, as the three singles to start the inning and a Pisgah error sparked Mars Hill Bible’s big sixth-inning scoring outburst.
Flammia, Barron, Worley, Heard, Lila Kate Wheeler, Bella Bobo and Campbell Barron had one hit each for Pisgah.
