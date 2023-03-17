Scottsboro, Skyline and Pisgah anglers enjoyed a solid day on the lake during the Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation Lake Wheeler Tournament in Decatur last Saturday.
Jackson Reed finished second overall for Scottsboro with five fish weighing 21.23 pounds. Reed also caught the tournament’s largest fish, an 8.43-pounder that was nearly 1.5 pounds larger than the next largest fish caught.
Also for Scottsboro, Palmer Norris and Lucas Pace finished 34th with five fish totaling 14.07 pounds while Grant West and Lydia West were 41st with five fish weighing 13.58 pounds, Henson McCrary and Talon Beasley 60th with three fish weighing 12.01 pounds and a big fish of 4.14 pounds, Parker Dodson and Preston Dodson 129th with four fish totaling 6.96 pounds, John Riley Marcum and Andrew Mason 145th with four fish weighing 4.83 pounds, Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon 153rd with two fishing weighing 3.32 pounds and Reed Potter and Holland Griggs 154th with two fish weighing 3.19 pounds,
Skyline’s Nathaniel Holland and Nathaniel Knopps finished 10th with five fish weighting 17.47 pounds. Their largest fish tipped the scale at 4.82 pounds.
Also for Skyline, Jacob Baugh and Scott York finished 17th with five fish totaling 15.18 pounds, with their big fish being a four-pound smallmouth bass. Landon Rousseau and Brody Berninger were 39th for Skyline with five fish weighing 13.70 pounds, Jack Pickett and Luke Baugh were 108th with five fish weighing 8.50 pounds, Jordan Guest and Landon Guest 140th with three fish weighing 5.58 pounds and Daniel Olinger and Bryant Kennamer 166th with one fish weighing 1.01 pounds.
Pisgah’s Brantley Barrentine and Haven Moore finished 80th with five fish weighing 10.62 pounds.
Scottsboro’s three six-man angler teams posted finishes of eighth, 32nd and 46th while Skyline’s two teams were 21st and 52nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.