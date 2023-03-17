holland knopps

Skyline's Nathaniel Holland (left) and Nathaniel Knopps finished 10th in the Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation Lake Wheeler Tournament with five fish weighing 17.47 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 4.82 pounds.

 Photo Courtesy of Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation

Scottsboro, Skyline and Pisgah anglers enjoyed a solid day on the lake during the Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation Lake Wheeler Tournament in Decatur last Saturday.

Jackson Reed finished second overall for Scottsboro with five fish weighing 21.23 pounds. Reed also caught the tournament’s largest fish, an 8.43-pounder that was nearly 1.5 pounds larger than the next largest fish caught.

