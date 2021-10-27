Two Jackson County teams will try to close their season with a rivalry win.
The Panthers and Lions meet up in the season finale for both teams Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Section High School.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but last week was rescheduled for Thursday.
It’s the 10th meeting between the teams in a series Section leads 6-3. Woodville, however, has won three of the last meetings, including a 34-28 win last season. The home team has won the last five meetings.
Section (5-4) enters the contest looking for a milestone win. A victory would be the 200th all-time win for the Section football program and would also give the Lions their first winning season since 2013.
Section was just 16 points away from finishing second in Class 2A Region 7, but despite missing the playoffs, they’ve stayed motivated, said head coach Chris Hammon, whose team is coming off of a 24-14 win over Class 4A Hanceville in Week 9.
“We’ve got a lot still to play for,” Hammon said. “I was really proud of the way they we played (last week). I was as proud of that win as much as probably any. It showed growth and maturity in our program. We didn’t have the playoffs (still as a possibility) and a lot of teams may just try to get (the season) over with. But our guys came out and played hard and played really well even with some guys out.”
Meanwhile, Woodville (0-9) enters the matchup following a 62-14 loss to Appalachian. It’s been a tough year for the Panthers, who have just three seniors and a roster that boasts around 15 players.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the way they’ve handled it,” Hammon said. “It’s tough but they’ve stayed positive and kept on working.”
Woodville head coach Matt Sanders said the Panthers “want to finish. Our guys have done that every week and I don’t expect anything different. We just need to continue to get better and I feel like this game will help us do that.”
Sanders said Section was a playoff caliber team with a number of playmakers. “They’re a very good football team,” Sanders said.
Hammon said Section needs to fare better against Woodville’s size up front than it did last season.
“They’ve got some big ol’ boys up there and (quarterback Sam) Peek is a good quarterback and runs hard,” Hammon said. “We’ve got make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to (up front).”
Hammon said the Lions want to send their seniors out on a winning note.
“They were freshmen that first spring I got here and sophomores on my first team,” Hammon said. “They’ve done a lot. Got us to the playoffs last year for the first time in 13 years and they’ve improved the record this year. They’ve been a special group.”
