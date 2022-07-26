Hill

Evan Hill looks to help Scottsboro win a seventh straight boys cross country state title.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS WELLS

When the Scottsboro cross country teams begin their training program prior to each season, the veteran runners know the drill.

But for the incoming seventh graders, it’s “trial by fire.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.