When the Scottsboro cross country teams begin their training program prior to each season, the veteran runners know the drill.
But for the incoming seventh graders, it’s “trial by fire.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
When the Scottsboro cross country teams begin their training program prior to each season, the veteran runners know the drill.
But for the incoming seventh graders, it’s “trial by fire.”
“We usually say if we can get them to the first retreat and the first race, they usually fall in love with (the sport),” Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson said. “Everything is new to them. They don’t know what it’s like to have been in a race like the others. Right now they’re just training. It takes a lot of discipline and determination to do that. But our newbies have done a really good job.”
Scottsboro, a yearly contender for state championships in both the boys and girls divisions, began their 2022 season training regimen back in June, running at 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The Wildcats will transition to afternoon practices once school starts next week and continue to the training plan that leads right up to the state meet in November.
“Our training program starts in June and ends at state,” Robinson said. “There isn’t a time we stop doing something and start something else. We’re always going to have tempo, speed and hills (training).”
Approximately 70 runners have been participating in workouts this summer. Robinson said there “is close to an even split” on the number of girls and boys runners participating.
Robinson said the teams’ veteran runners are “where they’re supposed to be” in their training at the moment. He also complimented the leadership they’ve shown thus far.
Scottsboro opens the season Aug. 18 with the Scottsboro 2-Mile Opener at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Robinson said Scottsboro’s veteran runners will have “goals” when it comes to times and pace during the opening race. For the newcomers, he wants to see only one thing from each of them.
“I want to see them compete,” he said. “What I want to see is will they going to race who they’re next to at the end, whether it’s to win or for 35th-place? I’m not worried with their times, just how they compete.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.