The North Sand Mountain volleyball team pulled a big comeback against an area rival on Monday.
Down two sets to none, NSM won three straight sets to post an 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-11 best-of-five Class 2A Area 16 match.
“The first two sets we made multiple errors in a row and had to play from behind, (but) the last three sets we started fast and was aggressive offensively, and did a solid job digging (Fyffe’s) hits,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “It was a total team effort. The girls worked hard for this win and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They earned it. I’m hoping this win helps with our confidence since we are about a week away from the area tournament.”
Allie Benson recorded 15 kills, five digs and three blocks and Ashley Shrader had 15 kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks for NSM (11-7) while Amber Shrader had seven kills, one ace, one dig, Kameron Patterson had four kills, 10 digs, two aces and one block, Raygan Weldon had 16 digs and seven assists, Cloey Davenport had two kills, 10 digs and one ace, Rylee Luna had two kills and four digs and Gabi Luna had 15 digs.
