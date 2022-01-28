Dylan Barbee knows that North Sand Mountain baseball has had its share of ups and downs throughout its existence.
But the new NSM head coach is only aiming up as he’s set to begin his first season at the helm.
“We all know that baseball here has had some (struggles), but I think we can build something here,” said Barbee, a former all-state North Jackson and Martin Methodist pitcher. “If I’m involved in something, I’m the kind of person that jumps head first into the deep end. I don’t wade in. I’ve got kind of a college program approach and all the kids have bought in and they’ve embraced it and hit the ground running with my expectations that I have (for the program).”
Barbee had a stellar high school career at North Jackson, helping the Chiefs reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals as a sophomore and the 4A semifinals as a junior. The left-hander was a 2016 Class 4A second-team all-state pitcher as a junior after going 10-1 on the mound with 85 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 79 innings pitched. He had a 4-0 record in the playoffs and allowed only one run in 24 playoff innings pitched.
Barbee then played three seasons at Martin Methodist, going 9-12 with 18 saves, 249 strikeouts and a 4.86 ERA over 261 innings pitched. In 2020, Barbee was thriving out of the bullpen, posting a 0-0 record and three saves and an 1.65 ERA while recording 16 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings pitched before the season was canceled in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbee missed the 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery.
Barbee takes over at NSM for Ivan Richard, who step downed last spring after two seasons.
NSM principal Dusty Roden was North Jackson’s head baseball coach during Barbee’s seventh-ninth grade seasons and Roden expects Barbee to bring his playing mentality to the coaching side of the game.
“Since I've known Dylan at an early age, he has always been a hard worker,” Roden said. “I always could count on Dylan to come in games and compete. It didn't matter how tough the situation was, I could count on him to do his very best. I think he will bring to the NSM baseball program many of the latest techniques with arm care, agility, strength and hitting with power. We are extremely excited and look forward to him leading our students in the classroom as well as on the field.”
Barbee, who was finishing his student-teaching requirements at Whitwell (Tennessee) High School last semester, drove from Whitwell to NSM three days a week in the fall to hold after-school workouts. He started teaching and coaching at NSM earlier this month. “I’m really excited about being here. I get to teach history, which I love — I’m a history nerd, I could talk about it all day — then I get to go out and coach baseball. This is something I knew I wanted to do for a long time.”
Assisting Barbee this season will be Chris McElrath, a former Cherokee County High School and Tennessee Temple University catcher who now teaches and coaches boys basketball at Mountain View Christian Academy in Bryant, and former NSM athlete Nelson Poore.
NSM is coming off a memorable 2021 season in which it won the Class 2A Area 15 championship, its first area title in 31 years. Although that team was senior-laden and only two players return — NSM’s 2022 roster will feature six seniors, one junior, six sophomores and 12 freshmen — Barbee said his young team saw last year that baseball success is possible at NSM.
“They see that (NSM) can compete for (championships),” Barbee said. “I know we’re going to be young. We know how people think we’re going to be, and our guys have kind of used that as a chip on their shoulder. We’ve got a scrappy bunch that I think are going to surprise some people.”
NSM’s season opener is Feb. 18 at home against Valley Head.
Barbee said he wants his teams to “be fundamentally and situationally sound, to be scrappy and fight until the last pitch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.