Olivia Tubbs sat a table on Wednesday, her college softball future lying in front of her in the form of a letter of intent.
It was a moment she’d dreamed about not long after the first time she sat foot on a softball field as a youngster.
“This has always been a dream of mine,” Tubbs said. “I’ve never had a lot of natural athletic ability. I’ve always had to work for it. That’s also something I’m thankful for because without having to work for everything I’ve had, I don’t think I’d have grown into the person I am today.”
Tubbs has signed to play college softball at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. She chose the Sun Chiefs over Lurleen B. Wallace and some schools located in Mississippi.
Tubbs said she had a “connection” with Coastal Alabama.
“I loved the experience when I went down there. I loved the coaches, loved the facilities. Got to meet some of the girls and they were really nice and welcoming. I ended up going to Coastal because I felt a connection there more than anywhere else. I just felt like it was the best place for me. I’m excited. I’m really competitive. I love winning, hate losing. I’m going to be there to win.”
Tubbs batted .304 (34-for-112) this past season with a .381 on-base percentage, a .517 slugging percentage and a .952 OPS. She had 13 extra base hits (eight home runs, four doubles and one triple) while totaling 25 RBIs, nine of which came with two outs. She also drew 11 walks, was hit by a pitch three times and scored 16 runs. Defensively, she committed just six errors in 139 defensive chances for a .957 fielding percentage while helping Scottsboro win the Class 6A Area 15 championship and advance to the North Regional.
Tubbs joined the Scottsboro varsity for the postseason play as a seventh-grader, was a contributor as an eighth-grader and has been a starter since ninth grade. She is also a starter on the Scottsboro varsity basketball team.
Tubbs plays third base and catcher for Scottsboro, positions she expects to play at Coastal Alabama.
“She’s always wanted to play in college and worked hard to get there,” Scottsboro head softball coach Robyn Johnson said of Tubbs. “She’s athletic and she’s a great softball player. She’s also a kid that comes through your program that you don’t have to worry about because she just gets it done. You have to be mentally tough to be a college softball player, a college athlete in general. That’s not something she struggles with. She is a mentally tough player. College sports are a grind, but I don’t worry about her with that because she’s has that quality.
“She’s tough, she’s a winner, she wants to win. She’s a great teammate. It’s been a lot of fun coaching her.”
Tubbs is part of a Scottsboro team that returns all of its starters from last year’s team. She is motivated to end her Scottsboro playing career with one last memorable season.
“I’ve had the best experience here (at Scottsboro). We’ve got the best coaches and my teammates are the best,” said Tubbs, who is ranked third in her senior class academically and plans to major in nursing with a specialization in anesthesiology. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
