High school football fans can get a sample of the season to come this week.
Two spring football scrimmages involving three Jackson County teams are on the schedule, with Woodville visiting Pisgah Thursday at 7 p.m. and Scottsboro playing at Huntsville (Milton Frank Stadium) Friday at 7 p.m. in new head coach Cris Bell’s unofficial Scottsboro debut.
Another four-team spring jamboree is scheduled for May 21 at Section High School, with the Lions welcoming in DAR, Valley Head and Geraldine.
High school football teams are permitted 10 days of practice, with spring games count as a practice day.
North Jackson and North Sand Mountain are not holding spring football practice, electing instead of taking the option for school that did not hold spring practice to begin fall practice a week earlier than usual.
The 2021 high school football season begins with Week 0 on Aug. 19-20 across the state. Games that week involving Jackson County teams are North Jackson at Scottsboro, Woodville at Ider and Section at Collinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.