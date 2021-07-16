The 2021 Woodville Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 19-21 at Woodville High School.
The camp is for children in grades 1-6 and the cost is $50 per camper. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day.
Contact Woodville varsity boys basketball head coach Bubba Smith at smithb2@jacksonk12.org or Woodville varsity girls basketball head coach Woody Beard at beardw@jacksonk12.org for more information.
Ider Basketball Kids Camp is July 21-23 — The Ider High School girls and boys basketball programs will host the Ider Basketball Kids Camp on July 21-23.
The camp is for children that will be in the second through sixth grades during the 2021-22 school year.
The July 21 and July 23 camp sessions are from 9 a.m.-noon while the July 22 session is from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The camp fee is $50 per camper with an 50% discount for each camper’s additional sibling that will also be attending the camp. Camp registration will be held on the first day of the camp from 8-9 am.
Contact Blaine Smith at 256-605-1701 or Jamie Pruett at 256-605-9416 for more information.
