The first volleyball version of the Battle of the Valley during the 2023 season went in Scottsboro’s favor.
The visiting Wildcats posted a 3-1 victory over archrival North Jackson during a best-of-five set match in Stevenson Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (3-4) closed the first set with a 9-4 scoring run to win 25-20 before erasing a 22-19 deficit late in the second set to prevail 25-23. North Jackson (2-1) countered by winning the third set, scoring the set’s final six points for a 25-19 win. Scottsboro regrouped to win the fourth set 25-16 and claim the match victory.
“It’s always great to pick up a win against a rival,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Kritner. “I didn’t think we played a clean match. We committed way too many errors, but all credit to North Jackson and their coaches because I thought they played really well.”
Caroline Sanders totaled 13 kills and three 3 blocks for Scottsboro while teammate Alex Holder recorded five service aces.
Jazmyn Taylor closed with three kills, five blocks and three aces for North Jackson, which also got three kills from Alley Stubblefield and two aces each from Cali Jackson and Darcy McClendon.
“Scottsboro is a good team that is very well coached. We knew that we would have to play well to beat them,” said North Jackson head coach Melissa Brown. “We made a few costly mistakes, but it was not because of lack of effort. I am proud of my girls for competing to the very end and keeping a good attitude. We were able to identity some areas we need to work on and I expect the girls will rise to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.