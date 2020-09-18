The college basketball offers continue to come for Pisgah junior guard/forward Molly Heard
The 2020 Class 3A Playoff of the Year and two-time all-state selection recently received an offer from UAB.
Heard, who helped Pisgah win a third straight state championship back in February, adds UAB to an offer list that includes Jacksonville State, UNA and Lipscomb.
Heard averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game last season.
Marr receives Sewanee offer — North Sand Mountain senior guard Russ Marr has received an offer to join the basketball program at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Marr also holds an offer from Covenant College near Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Marr was a second-team all-state selection last season after averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He set an NSM single-game scoring record last November when he scored 62 points in a win over Sylvania.
Fyffe coach gets 300th career victory — Fyffe head football coach Paul Benefield became just the fifth coach in to win 300 games while coaching at AHSAA member schools thanks to a 49-20 win over Sylvania on Sept. 11.
Benefield, a Fyffe alum, has a total record of 300-53, a state all-time best winning percentage of .850). He was a 45-11 in five seasons as Sylvania’s head coach before taking over at Fyffe in 1997, leading the Red Devils to a 255-42 record with four Class 2A state championships and two state runner-up finishes.
Since the start of the 2016 season, Fyffe is 60-1 with three state championships.
The 2020 Red Devils were 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A — Fyffe moved up to 3A for the first time in school history this season — heading into Friday’s Class 3A Region 7 matchup with winless Brindlee Mountain.
