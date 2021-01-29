Alexis Moore stared at the clock as she dribbled before delivering a fist pump as it hit all zeros.
Finally, she and her fellow North Jackson teammates were on the winning side of their rivalry with Scottsboro.
North Jackson’s seniors combined for 49 points in leading the Chiefs past visiting Scottsboro 66-54 Thursday night in Stevenson.
North Jackson’s win ended its 20-game losing streak against Scottsboro.
“This was one of our biggest goals at the start of the season,” Moore said. “This was our last chance to do it. We worked together so well, probably better than we have all year. Senior year, to go out like that against them, it feels great.”
It was the Chiefs’ first win against Scottsboro since Dec. 7, 2010.
“I’d challenged them to be the team that ended that streak,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown, whose team lost at Scottsboro 55-40 back on Nov. 19. “I’m really proud of the girls. This is big for them, especially the seniors. I’m glad they got to be the team that ended it.”
Moore finished with a game-high 20 points for North Jackson (11-8) while fellow seniors Summer Varnum had 13, Delana Pierce had nine and Hadley Burnette had seven. Junior Arielle Haynes added 11 points for the Chiefs while junior Tyra Smith and sophomore Baily Abernathy both had three.
Lexie Bennett scored 18 points and Audrey Holland netted 15 for Scottsboro (13-5), which also got eight from Allie Scott, five from Olivia Tubbs and four each from Jadaya Edmondson and Alyssa Paschal.
North Jackson made five of its first seven shots, including two 3-pointers, to race out to a 12-0 lead to start the game. Meanwhile, Scottsboro went 0-for-4 from the field and committed six turnovers during the game’s first 3:34.
“Going up on them like that to start with helped us,” Varnum said. “We knew we had to take our time, not force things, and we did that.”
The Wildcats managed to trim North Jackson’s lead to 20-14 after one quarter and only trailed 33-29 at halftime. Scottsboro pulled within 35-34 early in the third quarter on Scott’s 3-pointer, but Moore countered with a layup and then a free throw before Pierce’s 3-pointer, Abernathy’s three-point play and Moore’s two 3-pointers pushed the Chiefs’ lead to 52-42 with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Moore’s layup after a steal with 11.7 seconds left in the third quarter sent North Jackson to the fourth quarter with a 56-44 lead.
“We’d gotten a big lead, but I told them (at the start of the fourth quarter) we couldn’t let up,” Brown said. “We had to stay aggressive.”
Scottsboro scored the first two buckets for the fourth quarter, but North Jackson countered with a 9-2 run that started with Burnette’s free throw followed by baskets from Varnum, Pierce, Moore and Haynes to push the lead to 65-50 with 5:15 remaining. The Chiefs held Scottsboro scoreless for a four-plus minute stretch during the fourth quarter.
“(North Jackson) had energy and we didn’t,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “They made shots and played harder. The right team won. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Brown called the win a “forever” memory for his team and its seniors.
“Everybody was on a mission,” he said. “They’ll remember that one for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.