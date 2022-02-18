The Scottsboro cheerleading program’s return to national competition netted the program an outstanding finish.
Scottsboro finished eighth in the 2022 Universal Cheer Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida last weekend.
Scottsboro competed in the National Cheer Association’s national competition in the late 1980s and early 1990s under head coach Betty Esslinger. This was Scottsboro’s first national competition since those NCA competitions.
“(Esslinger) was a fantastic coach and under her direction, SHS cheer was very successful. I am extremely proud to get the program back to the national platform where we compete against teams from across the nation,” said Scottsboro head coach Paige Hodges.
Scottsboro’s cheerleaders are Bentley Allen, Lexci Austin, Blair Butler, Anna Claire Childress, Ruby Cobb, Alissa Corbin, Anna Stuart Dawson, Taylor Edgar, Avidd Gamble, Ella Rose Hancock, Breallie Hammon-McClain, Marienne Heikkinen, Ella Claire Hodges, Alektra Holt, Lilly Beth Hood, Ella Lee, Haylen Miles, Caroline “LuLu” Sanders, Anna Claire Shelton, Ansley Skipper, Mary Adalyn Skipper, Mileena Stewart, Maggie Whitaker and Amaya Whitson.
Scottsboro is coached by Hodges and assistant coaches Meredith Benson and Trent Williams. Scottsboro cheerleaders also take weekly gymnastics training conducted by Judy Hamlet and Tonya Lankford.
At the UCA nationals, cheer teams performed a two-and-a-half minute routine that featured stunting, tumbling, jumping, cheering and dancing.
Scottsboro competed against 21 teams in the opening round of the event. The 10 teams with highest scores advanced to the championship round.
“We were thrilled to be a finalist,” Hodges said. “Overall I was very pleased with their performance. They went onto the floor determined to do their very best. They were united as a team and it showed. Their confidence and enthusiasm to perform was second to none. We did have a few mistakes, but that is very common when you consider the caliber of stunting that we do. I was so very pleased with the job they did. They were a phenomenal team that represented Scottsboro High School and our community beautifully.”
Along with preparing for state and national cheer competitions, Scottsboro’s cheerleaders also cheer at football games and conduct pep rallies in the fall and cheer multiple nights a week during basketball season.
Hodges said Scottsboro’s eighth-place national finish is a reward for everyone’s hard work.
“It meant everything to my girls, the coaches and parents. The children practiced countless hours weekly from August through early February all while continuing to cheer for football and basketball games. The dedication and work ethic of these children is second to none,” Hodges said.
“The moment that Scottsboro's name was called as a finalist was one none of us will ever forget. Our crowd erupted with excitement, tears of joy, and celebration. We have had an overwhelming amount of support from the schools and community. I am forever grateful.”
