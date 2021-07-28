The Scottsboro Swim Association collected four individual event state championships and numerous Top-5 and Top-10 finishes during the annual Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Swim Meet.
The state swim meet was held last Friday and Saturday at the Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Maggie Ella Robbins won state titles in the 100-yard Individual Medley, the 100-yard Freestyle and 50-yard Fly while Paige Giles won the 50-yard Backstroke state championship.
Scottsboro finished eighth in the team standings with 881.5 team points. Madison (3,088.5) continued its reign as state champion while Cullman (1,550) finished second and Boaz (1,513) placed third.
Here are the complete results for SSA swimmers:
GIRLS
9-10 200-yard Medley Relay
8. Dayra Calderon-Diaz, Hannah Jenkins, Shane Miley Edwards, Ada Benson (2:45.843)
11-12 200-yard Medley Relay
12. Baylie Giles, Mackenzie Hughes, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Illa Orgill (2:32.38)
13-14 200-yard Medley Relay
7. Katie Ingram, Lily Turlington, Amelia Armour, Alice Merck (2:15.29)
15-18 200-yard Medley Relay
2. Daisy Baker, Maggie Robbins, Paige Giles, Caroline Sanders (1:55.70)
12. Rebekah Riddle, Shelton Linville, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Addison Hughes (2:23.93)
11-12 50-yard Breaststroke
4. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (36.81)
13-14 50-yard Breaststroke
7. Lily Turlington (38.04)
15-18 50-yard Breaststroke
17. Caroline Sanders (37.21)
7-8 25-yard Freestyle
24. Morgan Guttridge (23.77)
11-12 50-yard Freestyle
26. Baylie Giles (31.73)
15-18 50-yard Freestyle
7. Paige Giles (26.91)
8U 100-yard Individual Medley
7. Morgan Guttridge (1:52.88)
11-12 100-yard Individual Medley
8. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:14.93)
13-14 100-yard Individual Medley
17. Amelia Armour (1:14.47)
21. Lily Turlington (1:15.97)
28. Katie Ingram (1:19.40)
15-18 100-yard Individual Medley
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (59.83)
6U Girls 100-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Macey Beasley, Kilette Brickley, Estelle Richey, Zyanyaaly Calderon-Diaz (2:36.56)
8U 100-yard Freestyle Relay
12. Madelynn Beasley, Annabella Edwards, Anna West, Morgan Guttridge (1:31.07)
9-10 200-yard Freestyle Relay
8. Dayra Calderon-Diaz, Taylor Guttridge, Shane Miley Edwards, Ada Benson (2:26.26)
11-12 200-yard Freestyle Relay
15. Baylie Giles, Mackenzie, Addison Hughes, Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:14.61)
13-14 200-yard Freestyle Relay
6. Amelia Armour, Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Katie Ingram (1:57.45)
15-18 200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Paige Giles, Caroline Sanders, Daisy Baker, Maggie Ella Robbins (1:43.90)
13. Hannah Jenkins, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Shelton Linville, Rebekah Riddle (2:09.88)
9-10 50-yard Fly
6. Shane Miley Edwards (38.59)
11-12 50-yard Fly
6. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (30.57)
13-14 50-yard Fly
18. Amelia Armour (33.19)
33. Lily Turlington (35.68)
15-18 50-yard Fly
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (26.24)
3. Paige Giles (27.83)
16. Daisy Baker (30.63)
6U 25-yard Backstroke
10. Zyanyaaly Calderon-Diaz (29.14)
11-12 50-yard Backstroke
15. Baylie Giles (36.98)
13-14 50-yard Backstroke
16. Katie Ingram (34.29)
18. Amelia Armour (34.54)
15-18 50-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (29.22)
4. Daisey Baker (30.18)
8U 50-yard Freestyle
8. Morgan Guttridge (40.28)
9-10 100-yard Freestyle
8. Ada Benson (1:18.98)
15-18 100-yard Freestyle
1. Maggie Ella Robbins (53.41)
BOYS
9-10 200-yard Medley Relay
8. Noah Brickley, Miles Hodges, Elijah Armour, Trig Partin (3:04.60)
11-12 200-yard Medley Relay
11. Zander Stephens, Jacob Fanning, Ryder Linville, Balin Hunnicutt (2:49.07)
13-14 200-yard Medley Relay
3. Benjamin Bradford, Arlen Parr, Craft Sanders, Holder Benson (2:02.64)
15-18 200-yard Medley Relay
5. Clay Giles, Jake Benson, Luke Armour, JD Sanders (1:50.03)
8U 25-yard Breaststroke
6. Lane Benson (23.96)
11-12 50-yard Breaststroke
4. Ryder Linville (35.18)
13-14 50-yard Breaststroke
2. Arlen Parr (30.50)
15-18 50-yard Breaststroke
12. Clay Giles (31.70)
11-12 50-yard Freestyle
4. Ryder Linville (26.92)
13-14 50-yard Freestyle
6. Benjamin Bradford (24.99)
15-18 50-yard Freestyle
4. JD Sanders (23.31)
13-14 100-yard Individual Medley
2. Arlen Parr (1:01.76)
8U 100-yard Freestyle Relay
13. Norman Haley, Wynn Partin, Johnny Fanning, Lane Benson (2:11.43)
9-10 200-yard Freestyle Relay
9. Miles Hodges, Noah Brickley, Trig Partin, Elijah Armour (2:38.27)
11-12 200-yard Freestyle Relay
12. Jacob Fanning, Zander Stephens, Balin Hunnicutt, Ryder Linville (2:29.87)
13-14 200-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Arlen Parr, Craft Sanders, Zachary Strogov, Benjamin Bradford (1:45.14)
15-18 200-yard Freestyle Relay
7. Clay Giles, William Porch, Luke Armour, JD Sanders (1:39.28)
9-10 50-yard Fly
12. Elijah Armour (42.17)
13. Miles Hodges (42.27)
13-14 50-yard Fly
15. Benjamin Bradford (29.98)
20. Zachary Strogov (31.79)
23. Craft Sanders (32.82(
13-14 50-yard Backstroke
3. Arlen Parr (27.83)
14. Craft Sanders (33.00)
15-18 50-yard Backstroke
16. Clay Giles (29.11)
21. JD Sanders (29.94)
23. Luke Armour (30.35)
8U 50-yard Freestyle
5. Lane Benson (38.94)
11-12 100-yard Freestyle
8. Ryder Linville (58.78)
15-18 100-yard Freestyle
11. JD Sanders (52.20)
