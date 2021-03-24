Scottsboro head softball coach Robyn Johnson has been wanting her team to put together a complete game this season.
The Wildcats were close to that on Friday afternoon, getting a strong pitching performance and a big inning to down county foe and Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline 8-2.
Scottsboro, which was the “visiting team” despite playing at home, sealed the win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
“We finally got it going (at the plate),” Johnson said. “Wish we hadn’t waited until then to get it going, but we finally did.”
Anna Stuart Dawson kept the Wildcats in the game until their bats did break out, as the sophomore held Skyline to only two runs on three hits. After allowing a two-run homer to Skyline’s Jayla Ross in the bottom of the first inning, she held the Vikings without a hit a for the next five innings.
“Her change-up had them off-balance pretty good,” Johnson said of Dawson. “We got a lot of outs on the change-up. She was working that in with her backdoor curve and her drop-ball. The drop-ball looked good too.”
Audrey Holland led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Her solo shot in the fourth inning broke a 2-all tie.
Kambrie Doss went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs for Scottsboro, Morgan Perkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Amaya Whitson was 2-for-2 while Ella Lee doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored two runs. Alyssa Smart and Austin McNeese both singled and scored a run for the Wildcats while Olivia Tubbs drew two walks.
Along with Ross’ home run, Skyline got a single and a walk from both Gracie Stucky and Sage Lewis. Olivia Treece recorded 11 strikeouts in the pitching circle for the Vikings.
“Treece pitched a great game,” said Skyline coach Slade Bellomy. “We just couldn’t manufacture any runs when we had runners on and we had 6 Ks ourselves. The three errors in the outfield we had really hurt and came at the wrong time.”
The Scottsboro-Skyline game was part of a tri-match at SHS. Both Scottsboro and Skyline later picked up wins over Class 7A Grissom:
Scottsboro 10, Grissom 0 — At Scottsboro, Johnson picked up her 150th victory win as Scottsboro head coach during Friday night’s victory.
Doss ended the game with a mercy-rule invoking home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Wildcats.
Lee and McNeese both hit a two-run home run for Scottsboro (9-10) while Doss finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Whitson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and while Dawson had an RBI double.
Smart pitched a two-hitter for the Wildcats. She recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just one walk.
Skyline 8, Grissom 5 — At Scottsboro, the Vikings avenged a loss to Grissom from earlier this season when Skyline was missing five varsity players who were still playing basketball.
“This game was one the girls wanted to see where they stood since (Grissom) beat us at Albertville with five varsity players missing,” Bellomy said. “I think after the game in Albertville, we were thought to be just average and shouldn’t be playing at that level. With the addition of our missing players, I think we showed we can play with most anyone if we play our game.”
Treece had a triple, a single and two RBIs and Stucky had one hit and three RBIs for Skyline (8-2) while Dacey Allen had two doubles and an RBI, Audra Bellomy had a double, a single and an RBI, Jayla Ross had a double, a single and two walks, Aidan Bellomy had two doubles and Brinlee Potts had a single and a walk.
Allen got the win in the pitching circle for the Vikings.
“Dacey Allen pitched a very good game keeping (Grissom) off balance,” said Slade Bellomy. “She only had one strikeout, but she kept everything on the ground. With the exception of the third inning, she controlled the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.