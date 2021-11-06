The clock struck midnight on the Pisgah football team’s Cinderella season Friday night.
The Eagles struggled to contain Sulligent’s rushing attack and was in catch-up mode for most of the final two-plus quarters during a 52-38 Class 2A first-round playoff loss at Sam Kenimer Stadium in Pisgah.
The loss ended Pisgah’s seven-game winning streak and its season at 7-4. The seven wins are the most for a Pisgah football team in 11 years.
“Proud of the kids for the season we had, but I’m disappointed tonight. ” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “(Sulligent) had two big backs that came at us and we didn’t do a very good job, and that’s on me, I didn’t put our kids in the right spots to make a play. Hats off to (Sulligent). They made more plays than we did.”
Things started well for Region 7’s top seed, as the Eagles forced Sulligent to go three-and-out on the game’s first possession and before taking an 8-0 lead when Mason Holcomb threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jake Hendricks and hit Jacob Kirby for the two-point conversion.
But Class 2A Region 5 No. 4-seed Sulligent’s offense got it going, getting a 1-yard touchdown run Bryce Ownby, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dees Price to Noah Wheeler and a pair of two-point conversions to take a 16-8 lead after one quarter.
Pisgah tied the score on a Parker Law’s 5-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run early in the second quarter, but Sulligent countered with 13-play, 66-yard drive that drained 6:47 off the clock and concluded with Lawson Spruiel’s 5-yard touchdown run for a 22-16 Sulligent lead.
The Eagles tried to match the score, but their next drive, which started at their own 27-yard line, stalled out at the Sulligent 19. Spruiel then raced for 30 yards on the next play for Sulligent, which followed that with Price hitting Wheeler for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Spruiel ran for the two-point conversion to give the Blue Devils a 30-16 advantage with 26 seconds left in the first half. Pisgah didn’t cover Sulligent’s pooch kick and the Blue Devils recovered it, but their scoring threat ran out of time after completing a pass to the Pisgah 4-yard line as the half ended.
The Blue Devils did extend their lead to 38-16 midway through the third quarter on Spruiel’s 11-yard touchdown run and Price’s two-point conversion pass to Christopher Baker.
Pisgah cut the deficit to 38-22 on Legion McCrary’s 4-yard touchdown run, and after JD Martin recovered a Sulligent fumble caused by teammate Grant Smith, the Eagles pulled within 38-30 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter on Holcomb’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Law and Holcomb’s two-point conversion pass to Luke Gilbert.
After forcing Sulligent to turn it over on downs at the Pisgah 34-yard line, the Eagles got it back with a chance to tie the game. But the Blue Devils’ defense forced a three-and-out, and Wheeler pushed the Sulligent lead to 44-30 with a 54-yard punt return touchdown with 8:19 remaining.
Pisgah used a four-minute drive to pull within 44-38 with 4:12 left on Law’s 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion. But after Sulligent recovered Pisgah’s onside kick attempt, Spruiel raced 52 yards to the Pisgah 1-yard line. Price punched it in two plays later and Spruiel added the two-point conversion to give the Blue Devils a 52-38 lead with 2:37 remaining.
Pisgah’s last hope ended with an interception at the Sulligent 1-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
Sulligent finished with 455 total yards, including 330 rushing yards on 38 carries. Spruiel ran 20 times for 245 yards for the Blue Devils while Ownby had 73 yards on 13 carries and Price was 6-of-9 passing for 125 yards.
Holcomb completed 13 of 21 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns while Law had three total touchdowns while rushing for 22 yards on six carries and catching three passes for 33 yards. Hendricks had four catches for 99 yards, Kirby had four catches for 88 yards and Gilbert had two catches for 43 yards. McCrary added 38 rushing yards on 14 carries and Fox Tinker had 26 rushing yards on seven carries.
Sulligent (7-4) advances to play at Southeastern in a second-round matchup next week.
Meanwhile, Pisgah will look to build on a stellar season that saw it win its first region championship and host its first playoff game since 2003. The Eagles return all but four senior starters, Hendricks, Law, Rhyan Barrett and Dallon Phillips.
“It’s a big turning point. We turned it this year,” Pruitt said of the Eagles’ 2021 campaign. “I think we’re going in the right direction. We’ve got to make sure this gets us to the next level.”
