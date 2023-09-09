A sign hung in front of the Woodville student section Friday night that read “History Being Made.”
By the end of the night the Woodville football team had made history.
The Panthers beat Class 1A Region 7 rival Cedar Bluff 38-27, breaking a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2006.
Woodville head coach Joel Poole said this was a “big win” for the program.
“I’m excited for the kids,” said Poole. “This group of kids worked their tail off for two straight weeks getting ready for this game.”
Woodville senior quarterback Sam Peek started the scoring early Friday night at Frazier Field. On the third play of the game, Peek ran 63 yards untouched into the end zone to give Woodville a 6-0 lead.
Cedar Bluff got on the board early in the second quarter. Hunter Jenkins scored from two yards out, following a 16-play drive that began with 4:36 to go in the first quarter. Carter Dillingham made the point after, giving Cedar Bluff a one-point lead. A Woodville turnover gave it right back to Cedar Bluff, and two plays later, Kaden Pack found Matthew Baty in the end zone for Cedar Bluff’s second touchdown in 16 seconds. The point after was no good, and Cedar Bluff’s six-point lead would be short lived, as Ace Weaver returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a Woodville touchdown. Peek converted the two-point try, putting Woodville (2-0, 1-0) ahead 14-13. Cedar Bluff almost scored before halftime, but Caleb Edmondson was knocked out of bounds at the one-yard-line with no time left on the clock. Woodville led 14-13 at the half.
Cedar Bluff took the lead on its first possession of the third quarter. Jenkins ran in a 33-yard touchdown, capping off a four-minute drive. Woodville answered quickly. Weaver ran the kickoff 43 yards to the 37-yard-line, and he would score from 15 yards out five plays later. The Panther defense came up with a stop on fourth down on the next possession. Woodville capitalized seven plays later, with Weaver scoring his second touchdown of the quarter to send the Panthers into the fourth quarter leading 26-21.
The Woodville defense came up big on another fourth down early in the final quarter. Steve Williams sacked Pack to give the Panthers the ball at the 40-yard-line. On the next play, Peek connected with freshman Knox McMonigle for a 32-yard gain setting up first-and-goal. Peek powered into the end zone on the next play, giving Woodville an 11-point lead.
Cedar Bluff (1-2, 0-1) answered quickly. Pack threw a screen pass on the first play of the drive to Eli McFry, who took it 82 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try failed, and Woodville led by five.
Woodville answered again. On third -and-17, Peek found Weaver on a wheel route, and Weaver broke several tackles on his way to a 34-yard touchdown. Woodville came up with another fourth-down stop with 5:15 left in the game, all but sealing the victory.
The win snapped Woodville’s 12-game losing streak in region play.
Poole was proud of his defense for coming up with stops in big moments.
“I can’t say enough about the defense. We have some freshmen and sophomores playing, and they’re making plays,” said Poole. “They had to get very physical because (Cedar Bluff) is a very physical team.”
Peek led the Woodville offense with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He also went 7-of-14 through the air for 127 yards and a touchdown. Weaver added a rushing and receiving touchdown.
“I can’t say enough about Sam and Ace and the offensive line. They get better every week,” said Poole. “Sam did a lot of things with his feet. He’s a tough kid, and I don’t think they wanted to tackle him much after the game.”
Woodville travels to Appalachian next week to continue region play while Cedar Bluff hosts Gaylesville.
