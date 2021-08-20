First-year Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders gathered his Panthers up after a tough season-opening loss Thursday night and asked them for one thing going forward — to believe.
“You’ve got to believe in yourself,” Sanders said. “We were kind of like that old man that walks to the pool, kind of sticking our toe in the water to see if it’s cold. We’ve just got to go full-speed cannonball into there, just let loose and go play.”
Woodville struggled to get anything consistently going offensively while Ider used big plays to hand the Panthers a 53-0 setback Thursday night at Ider High School’s Wayne C. Hardman Stadium.
The Hornets started and finished the game with defensive touchdowns, added one on special teams and scored a touchdown on each of their five offensive possessions to give their new head coach, former NSM and Pisgah assistant Chad Grant, a winning debut at his alma mater while spoiling Sanders’ Woodville debut.
Ider (1-0) took a 7-0 lead on Hunter Robinson’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown and the first of Benjamin Smith’s six PATs less than two minutes into the game. The Hornets then got a 42-yard touchdown run and a 62-yard punt return touchdown from Robinson and a Dylan Grant to Jesse Massey 9-yard touchdown pass to build a 27-0 halftime lead.
Robinson scored on a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, followed by Dylan Grant’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth and Smith’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining. Luke Hannah returned a Woodville fumble 34 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Ider’s defense held Woodville (0-1) to only 63 total yards and four first downs. Nathan Gardner ran for 29 yards on 17 carries for the Panthers while Samuel Peek was 2-of-6 passing for 22 yards, a pair of 11-yard completions to Justice Archer.
Woodville is off next week before starting Class 1A Region 7 play at home against Coosa Christian on Sept. 4. Sanders said the Panthers would not let their opener define them.
“I’m not going to give up on them, they’re not going to give up on us. We’re going to keep fighting. That’s what Woodville does,” Sanders said. “More than half of our team was playing a different position for the first time. Some were playing in a varsity game for the first time. In warm-ups, you could see some of them were a little (wide-eyed). We knew it would be a challenge. We’ve just got to find a way to put it together. That’s what we’re going to do these next two weeks. We’ll continue to work on us. We’re not going to worry about Coosa next week. We’ll focus on us next week and get better at us.”
