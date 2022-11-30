Garner Steeley sign

North Jackson softball players Sarah Kate Garner (left) and Haven Steeley signed with Northwest Shoals Community College during a signing ceremony at NJHS on Monday.

 Special Photo

Sarah Kate Garner and Haven Steeley have been softball teammates since they were eight years old, and the North Jackson senior softball players just signed up to stay teammates for another two years.

Steeley and Garner signed letters of intent to play college softball for Northwest Shoals Community College during a signing ceremony Monday at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.