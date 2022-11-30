Sarah Kate Garner and Haven Steeley have been softball teammates since they were eight years old, and the North Jackson senior softball players just signed up to stay teammates for another two years.
Steeley and Garner signed letters of intent to play college softball for Northwest Shoals Community College during a signing ceremony Monday at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
The duo committed to Northwest Shoals in October before signing Monday.
“I knew at my official visit that Northwest Shoals was the school for me because of the welcoming atmosphere there,” Steeley said. “Everyone was so eager to answer any questions that we had. I also really like the fact that it is a new program and I can have a part in building it.”
Added Garner, “I knew that I wanted Northwest Shoals to be my future home when I really got to know Coach Angel Brown. When we first met in person, there was an instant connection, and I realized she could have a positive effect on my career. Even though Haven and I haven't even arrived in Muscle Shoals yet, she constantly goes above and beyond for us. I can only image how close our relationship will grow.”
Northwest Shoals restarted its softball program earlier this year and will play its first season in more than a decade this coming spring. The Patriots will get a pair of North Jackson players that have helped the Chiefs reach new heights the past five seasons with four Class 4A third-place state finishes and the program’s first state championship in 2021.
“My softball career at North Jackson has taught me so much more than just the sport. I have learned so much from my coaches and fellow teammates,” Garner said. “Besides having successful seasons since my first year ever playing for North Jackson, we are constantly reminded on how important our connections are with one another. That’s what makes our team so special. So for my senior season my goal is to play with grit, win every single pitch and never forget the importance of being a good teammate.”
Steeley called her time with the North Jackson softball program “a great experience. Ever since my first year here we have went and played for the state title except for the year that COVID hit. I’m just hoping to return this season and help lead my team to win another state title.”
Garner projects as a middle infielder for Northwest Shoals and Steeley as a utility player.
Last season, Steeley batted .377 (58-for-154) with a .399 on-base percentage and a .981 OPS last season while totaling 12 doubles, six home runs, one triple, 27 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and 40 runs scored. In the field, Steeley, who mainly played in the outfield, had a fielding percentage of .887.
Garner finished last season batting .354 (57-for-161) with a .462 on-base percentage and a .934 OPS while recording 12 doubles, two triples, one home run, 26 RBIs, 29 walks, 53 stolen bases and 54 runs scored. Both players are excited to remain teammates beyond their high school careers.
“I believe that having (a North Jackson) teammate/best friend going to Northwest Shoals with me will make it feel more like home,” Steeley said. “Me and Sarah Kate have played softball together since we were eight years old. We have always said if we play college ball we are going together. Coach Brown has given us a chance to accomplish this.”
Said Garner, “I think having a North Jackson teammate (at Northwest Shoals) will be a positive influence to the team. The North Jackson softball program has always had a good team chemistry. We all get along well with one another, so my only wish is that the chemistry and bond that Haven and I share would spread to our future teammates in a positive way.”
