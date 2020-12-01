The Class 1A Woodville varsity boys basketball team opened its season Monday with a win over a Class 5A program.
The Panthers got 41 combined from Jackson Peek and Caleb Dolberry and defeated visiting Crossville Monday night.
Woodville (1-0) trailed 11-7 after one quarter before taking a 23-15 halftime lead and extending its advantage to 34-22 after three quarters.
Peek scored 21 points and Dolberry netted 20 for Woodville while Zach Robertson had three points, Trey Stone two and Easton Parker one.
Woodville played without head coach Bubba Smith because of COVID-19 related reasons. Hannah Vann and Tyler Vann coached the Panthers.
Landin Cox scored 23 points and Quentin Chapman added nine for Crossville (1-4).
Plainview 87, NSM 68 — At Rainsville, host Plainview outscored North Sand Mountain 34-14 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win Saturday night.
NSM (2-1) trailed 15-12 after one quarter before leading 33-28 at halftime and 54-53 after three quarters.
Luke Maples paced four Bison in double figures with 20 points. Russ Marr added 13 points while Chandler Sullivan had 12, Derek Bearden 11 and Drue Carlton six.
Cole Millican scored a game-high 42 points for Plainview (7-1) while Jonah Williams netted 13 and Luke Smith had 11.
Sand Rock 54, Skyline 47 — At Sand Rock, the Wildcats outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter to earn the win on Nov. 24.
Skyline (4-1) led 15-4 after one quarter but had its lead trimmed to 24-23 at halftime. The game was tied 40-all after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 17 points and Jaylon Clements added 10 from Skyline, which also got six each from Dylan Knight and Logan Evans and four from Chase Bickers.
Cade Ballenger scored 17 points for Sand Rock (2-1) while Garyn Sharpe had 16 and Jacob St. Clair had 10.
Geraldine 88, Pisgah 59 — At Geraldine, the Bulldogs spoiled Lamar Hendricks’ debut as Pisgah head coach during a game Nov. 24.
Pisgah (0-1) trailed 27-19, 52-34 and 75-53 at the quarter breaks.
Zach Cornelison scored a game-high 22 points for Pisgah while Grant Smith netted 13 and Brody Parker added 10.
Leading scorers for Geraldine were Jaxon Colvin with 18 points, Griffin Knight with 16, Colt Luker with 12 and Connor Johnson with 11.
Clarke County 85, Section 62 — At Gulf Shores, Quandre Burroughs scored 51 points to lead Clarke County past the Lions in the Battle of the Beach event on Nov. 23.
The game was tied 15-all after one quarter but Section (4-3) trailed 36-30 at halftime and 53-46 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored 19 points and Logan Patterson added 18 for the Lions, who also got eight each from Dominik Blair and Gabriel Hilley. Section finished 2-1 in the event.
NSM 88, Heritage (Ga.) 46 — At Ringgold, Georgia, North Sand Mountain raced past Heritage for a victory on Nov. 23.
NSM led 31-16, 48-27 and 75-39 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Bearden led the Bison with 17 points and Luke Maples and Russ Marr scored 16 points each while Chandler Sullivan had 10, Lake Bell nine, Noah Helton seven and Kaleb Helton five.
Section 78, Foley 56 — At Gulf Shores, the Lions raced out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter en route to the victory over Class 7A Foley in the Battle of the Beach on Nov. 21.
Section led 36-27 at halftime and 49-37 after three quarters.
Four Lions scored in double figures, led by Logan Patterson’s 19 points. Alex Guinn added 17 while Gabriel Hilley had 16 and Kaden Bradford 11. Dominik Blair pitched in seven points.
