Woody Beard’s absence from the sideline lasted only one season.
The longtime Pisgah varsity boys head basketball coach is returning to coaching, this time as the new varsity girls basketball coach at Woodville High School.
Beard’s hiring was made official during Wednesday’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting.
After stepping down at Pisgah last spring, Beard said he wanted to coach again when “the opportunity and situation is right.” He said he found that at Woodville.
“I’m excited about it,” Beard said. “It happened kind of fast. I got to looking at it, I knew I’d be working with Dr. (John) Prestridge again. I talked with (Woodville varsity boys) coach (Bubba) Smith and everything just seemed like it was a good fit.”
Prestridge, who was Beard’s principal at Pisgah the past two years, was officially transferred to Woodville as principal on Wednesday. Smith and Beard after former high school teammates.
Beard, a 1993 Pisgah graduate, coached his alma mater for 23 seasons — second longest coaching tenure in county history to the late Q.K. “Dusty” Carter’s 24 seasons at Scottsboro — from 1998-2020, amassing a 366-288 record with four Jackson County Tournament championships, three Sand Mountain Tournament championships, seven area tournament championships, 14 sub-regional appearances and eight Northeast Regional appearances. He led Pisgah to the Class 2A Final Four in 2003 and 2004 and took the Eagles to the regional finals four times in all (2002, 2003, 2004 and 2013).
Beard replaces Hannah Vann, who led the Panthers to a 10-12 record, a five-win improvement from the previous season, in her lone season as head coach. Vann accepted a job on the girls basketball coaching staff at Sylvania last month.
Beard held practice with his new team on Thursday and said the players were “welcoming” and “responsive.”
“Coach Vann did a good job, and I’m sure they were disappointed for her to leave, but they were very responsive and were very attentive and did what I asked of them,” he said. “I think they want to be good. We’re going to work on our skills, work to get better and establish some confidence and pride. It’s been done her before so we know it can be done.”
Beard said he wants the Panthers to play an up-tempo, ultra-fast style like he implored at Pisgah, though depth will determine “how fast we can play. It’s a small school, so we’ve got to try to get our numbers up. I think that’ll be the biggest adjustment for me coaching wise. It’s not going from coaching boys to coaching girls, but to dealing with the (depth). We’ll have to see how the numbers affect us, but we want to play as fast as we can and create as much chaos of (opponents) as we can.”
