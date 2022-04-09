The Scottsboro softball team kept its perfect record in area play intact with a victory over a rival on Thursday.
The No. 7-ranked Wildcats got a strong outing in the circle from Anna Stuart Dawson on the way to a 4-1 Class 6A Area 15 win over Arab Thursday at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Dawson pitched a complete game for Scottsboro (14-5-1, 3-0), recording a season-high 13 strikeouts while allowing just one run on four hits and no walks.
The Wildcats gave her two early runs of support in the top of the first inning when Brooklyn Mcgee tripled and scored on a passed ball before Ella Lee singled and scored on an Arab error. After Arab (0-3 in area play) pulled within 2-1 in the third inning, Scottsboro added a run in the fifth when Lexie Bennett walked, stole second base and scored on Mcgee's RBI single. The Wildcats got an insurance run in the seventh when Bennett singled, went to second on Mcgee's ground and stole third base before scoring on Olivia Tubbs’ RBI sacrifice bunt.
Mcgee and Lee both finished 2-for-4 I for Scottsboro while Bennett singled, walked and scored two runs, Madison Rains singled and walked and Dawson singled.
Scottsboro can clinch the area championship and the right to host next month's area tournament with a win at Fort Payne on Tuesday.
North Jackson 12, Skyline 1 — At Stevenson, the defending Class 4A state champion Chiefs notched their 11th straight win by defeating last season’s 1A state runner-up on Thursday.
Class 4A No. 4-ranked North Jackson (21-7) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding two more in the fourth on the way to the five-inning win.
Peyton Hill hit a three-run home run and closed 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Chiefs while Avery Wynne was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Lambert was 3-for-3. Arielle Haynes and Trinity Seale both contributed a two-run double to the North Jackson cause while Bailey Abernathy singled and walked.
Lambert got the win in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing a run on seven hits over five innings while totaling five strikeouts.
Skyline (6-7) scored its run in the fourth when Brinlee Potts doubled and later scored on Blakely Stucky's RBI groundout.
Audra Bellomy finished 3-for-3 for the Vikings while Potts, Stucky, Ella Dean and Sage Lewis had one hit each.
Buckhorn 15, Pisgah 4 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles fell behind 10-4 after four innings before the 6A Buckhorn salted the game away with a six-run seventh inning.
Claudia Barron went 3-for-3 with and RBI for Pisgah (10-6) while Karlee Holcomb and Briley Worley both had one hit and one RBI each. The Eagles also one hit each from Madeline Flammia and an RBI from Lila Kate Wheeler.
Ider 12, NSM 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain dropped a Class 2A Area 15 matchup against No. 10-ranked Ider on Thursday.
Ider (16-8-1, 4-1) pitcher Julie Mavity limited NSM (2-7, 1-3) to just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine.
The Hornets scored two runs in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth and five in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
NSM scored its run in the fourth when Kylie McMurry singled and scored on Kinsey Barton's RBI double.
Savannah Steals hit two home runs and finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs for Ider.
