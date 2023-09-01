North Jackson senior catcher Avery Wynne has made her college choice.
Wynne, a five-year starter for the Chiefs, announced on social media last week that she has committed to play college softball at Middle Tennessee State University.
Middle Tennessee is a member of Conference USA and is located in the Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Middle Tennessee State University,” Wynne wrote. “I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches!”
Wynne, a starter on North Jackson’s 2021 Class 4A state-championship winning team, had a .386 batting average last season, going 51-for-132 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs.
Woodville volleyball earns first ranking — The Woodville volleyball program has reached another program milestone.
The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the latest AL.com High School Volleyball Rankings’ Class 1A Poll. It is the first time Woodville has been ranked since starting the program in 2015.
The rankings were released on Thursday.
The Panthers enjoyed their best season in program history last year, going 19-9 and advancing to the North Super Regional for the first time. After defeating Marion County in the opening round, the Panthers fell to eventual state champion Addison to fall one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
Woodville returned five starters from last season’s team and is currently 4-0 on the season.
“The girls that I have on my team are really good students and teammates. They work hard, encourage each other and enjoy playing volleyball as a team. It is a blessing to get to coach them,” said Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “I am always proud of them, mostly for these characteristics, but I am also proud for them to be recognized at the state level, for their success on the volleyball court. Our squad is mostly juniors and seniors and the fact that the girls have stayed committed to the team, along with our success last year, has helped develop our program and is making a big impact on the success of our teams at all levels. The season was us just getting started. We are excited about all the opportunities ahead of us. We hope to finish the season even stronger than it has begun.”
