Before Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison said a word to his team with them trailing by nine at halftime in the Class 2A Northeast Regional championship game, senior Karlee Holcomb was already addressing the situation.
“(Spring Garden is) a good team, they’re going to make shots. We just have to keep pushing, keep the energy up,” said Holcomb, sharing her halftime message at Ellison’s urging during the postgame press conference. “It’s really about how we respond.”
What a response it was.
No. 1-ranked Pisgah outscored No. 2 Spring Garden 24-7 in the third quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead on the way to a 64-52 victory Tuesday at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The win gave Pisgah its sixth straight Northeast Regional championship and 15 all-time, sending the Eagles back to the state tournament seeking a state-record tying fifth consecutive state title. It also gave Pisgah a regional title game sweep of Spring Garden, winning the rematch of last year’s classic 72-65 overtime matchup.
“For two years in a row, this has been a buildup, No. 1 vs. No. 2,” Ellison said. “I kind of wish it was in the state finals, but it is what it is. We’ve still got two (games) to go (at state), so we’re going to try to take it one game at a time, not get too ahead of ourselves.”
Pisgah (31-3) plays Southeast Regional champion Lanett (17-7) in the Class 2A state semifinals on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
The Eagles had to rally against Spring Garden for a second straight season. Pisgah fell behind 14-4 midway through the opening quarter before trailing 16-12 entering the second. The game was tied 18-all when Spring Garden finished the first half on an 11-2 run for 29-20 halftime lead.
After Holcomb urged her teammates not to be rattled by Spring Garden's success, it was Pisgah that did the rattling in the second half.
Kallie Tinker buried a 3-pointer just seconds into the third quarter, followed by a quick steal and layup by Molly Heard. The baskets just kept coming for Pisgah, including five more 3s, two each from Heard and Lila Kate Wheeler and one from Holcomb. Wheeler swished a trey with three seconds left to cap the dominant Pisgah effort in the quarter and send the Eagles to the fourth with a 44-36 lead.
Pisgah closed the game out from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as Heard made 12 of 14 attempts.
“I’m very proud of our second-half surge,” said Ellison, whose team made 8 of 12 3-point shot attempts in the second half. “(Spring Garden) had us on their pace. They had it under control. I switched the defense up a little bit. I sort of intentionally held back the 1-2-2 (press) until the second half because it’s harder to adjust than most presses if you’re not used to seeing it. Kallie hits that first shot coming out of halftime, we make a couple more quick defensive plays, all the sudden, we’re on fire. We had big shots, big shots, by people when we really needed it.”
Heard scored 20 of her game-high 28 points in the second half. The regional MVP just missed a triple-double, also totaling nine rebounds, eight assists and five blocked shots.
Holcomb, who countered a Spring Garden 3-pointer with one of her own early in the fourth quarter, and Wheeler combined to make 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 11 and 12 points respectively. They both were selected to the all-regional team. Holcomb also had seven rebounds and eighth-grader Campbell Barron hit two first-half 3-pointers to close with six points while Madeline Flammia had four points and Tinker had three.
Ace Austin led Spring Garden with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds while Neely Welsh and Bri Boles scored 10 points each.
“I wasn’t happy the way we played in the third quarter,” said Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin. “I don’t think we came out with any type of killer mentality. We kind of just cruised like we were comfortable, satisfied. We told them in the locker room at halftime (Pisgah was) going to come out and hit us in the mouth you better be ready, they’re going to throw the first punch. Maybe we woke them up. It’s a team that knows how to win. They knew it was time to step it up and they stepped it up. They just took it from us. Got to give them credit. I’ve watched six films on them. I can always find a weakness on somebody to take advantage of. I told (Ellison) before the game ‘I see no weakness in you guys.’”
Ellison said the thing he would remember most about the epic two-year regional finals clashes with Spring Garden, which drops to Class 1A next season, was how Pisgah’s seniors “stepped up” in both games.
“Last year we had Bella (Bobo) playing great defense, Kennedy (Barron) played great, strong, has big rebounds, drew a big charge and Emma (Ellison) had her strongest game,” he said. “This year, Karlee and Lila Kate and Molly made big plays and showed great leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.