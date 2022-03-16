A first in Trey Cooper’s high school baseball career came at a good time for Scottsboro.
Trey Cooper’s first career complete game on the mound to help the Wildcats post a win over visiting Westminster Christian Friday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
Cooper allowed just one run on six hits and two walks while totaling four strikeouts. He threw 58 of his 92 pitches for strikes
Westminster Christian took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Scottsboro (4-4) tied the game in the fourth when Connor McLaughlin led off the inning with a single and scored two batters later on Colton Atkinson’s RBI double. The Wildcats then scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth when Waylon Farr singled and his courtesy runner, Thomas Stewart, scored two batters later on Landon Grider’s RBI double. Cooper then pitched around a two-out walk in the seventh to secure Scottsboro’s third win in its last four games.
Atkinson, Farr, Grider, McLaughlin, Matt Clements and Caleb Lynch had one hit each for Scottsboro.
