The Scottsboro Swim Association's Wet 'n' Wildcats closed out their winter season in strong fashion.
SSA swimmers posted solid finishes in their respective age and gender divisions during several high-profile competitions.
At the TYR Invitational, Ryder Linville won the boys 50- and 100-yard breaststroke races while finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard individual medley, the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard fly.
Maggie Ella Robbins grabbed a bronze medal in the girls 50-yard freestyle while also finishing fourth in the 100-yard fly and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Daisy Baker finished sixth and 14th in the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke races while Levi Webb finished sixth in the boys 50-yard breaststroke race. Webb also finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 16th in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Leighton Rainer finished eighth in the 50-yard fly, 14th in the 100-yard backstroke and 15th in the 50-yard freestyle. Marcel Van Der Wel finished 13th in the 50-yard fly.
SSA's Robbins qualified in six events for the ISCA Junior Nationals. She placed fourth in the 50-yard backstroke, seventh in the 100-yard freestyle, eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, 12th in the 100-yard fly and 15th in both the 100-yard breaststroke and fly.
Other SSA swimmers posted qualifying times and finishes in the Southeastern Championships.
Linville qualified in a team-high seven events. He took the gold medal in the 50-yard breaststroke and took silver in the 200-yard freestyle while also placing fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle, sixth in the 50-yard fly and seventh in the 100-yard individual medley.
Webb qualified in four events, the 100-yard breaststroke — he was one second shy of obtaining an ISCA Junior Nationals qualifying time — the 50-yard freestyle, the 50-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard fly.
Rainer reached his first ever "A" final with a national qualifying time of 1:06.70 with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. He also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke, the 50-yard backstroke, the 200-yard breaststroke (national qualifying time of 2:24.41), the 50-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle (personal record time of 54.56 seconds).
Arlen Parr qualified in the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke races and the 50-yard freestyle while Morelia Calderon-Diaz qualified in the 50-yard butterfly.
