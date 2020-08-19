The Woodville football team has arrived at game week, bringing an increasing level of excitement to the program.
Excitement is just one of the emotions new Woodville head coach Tyler Vann has felt this week leading up to this head-coaching debut.
“Exited, anxious, nervous,” Vann said. “It’s just the nervousness of worrying about everything you worry about as a head coach. I’m sure it’ll settle down once (the game) starts.”
Vann and the Panthers open the season Friday night at Frazier Field against visiting Ider. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s just the third all-time meeting between the programs. Ider won the first two games, which were played during Woodville’s first and second seasons of varsity football in 2006 and 2007.
While Woodville and Ider haven’t met in 13 years, Vann is no stranger to the Hornets.
The former North Sand Mountain quarterback played against Ider throughout high school and expects the 2020 version to be like the Ider teams he faced from 2009-12.
“It was always a physical game,” Vann said. “They may not have been the fastest or most athletic (team), but they were always physical and wanted to be the most physical team on the field. That’s what we want to be (Friday night). We know it’s going to be physical and we have to be the most physical team out there.”
Ider is entering its second season under head coach Miles Keith, who was the defensive coordinator at North Jackson in 2013.
Ider, which is coming off of a 2-8 season a year ago, featured a run heavy offense in 2019. Keith has expressed a desire to be more balanced this season as quarterback Matt Norman returns along with receiving targets Jesse Massey and Skylar Hawkins and three offensive linemen.
“It’s Game 1, so you really don’t know what they’re going to do,” Vann said. “We’re preparing for different things we could see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.