Jake Jones used his feet and his arm to help the Scottsboro football team regain the TopCat Trophy.
The junior quarterback totaled 163 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries while also completing 4 of 5 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown while helping Scottsboro end a four-game losing streak to Fort Payne and regain the TopCat Trophy.
Jones’ touchdown runs covered 2, 10, 64 and 11 yards while he also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Stewart.
For his efforts, Jones has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 0 of the 2023 high school football season were:
Sam Peek, Woodville — The senior ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, ran for two two-point conversions and was 8-of-13 passing for 131 yards and two scores during the Panthers’ 40-0 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 202 yards on 22 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 74 and 34 yards during the Wildcats’ win over Fort Payne.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The senior ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on offense and recorded 14 tackles on defense during the Bison’s 15-0 win over Valley Head.
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The senior ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and had a 24-yard reception on offense while recording 3.5 tackles on defense during the Panthers’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Scottsboro offensive line — The Wildcats’ offensive line paved the way for Scottsboro to rush for 505 yards and posted 581 total yards in the win over Fort Payne.
Josh Varner, Section — The senior quarterback ran for a 57 yards and a touchdown and completed four passes for 41 yards during the Lions loss to Decatur Heritage.
Myles Gottman, NSM — The senior recored 10 tackles, including eight solo stops and two for a loss, during NSM’s win over Valley Head.
Jaxon McMonigle, Woodville — The senior caught three passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns on offense and totaled seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble on defense during the Panthers’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The senior totaled eight tackles, including six solo stops, and recovered a fumble during the Wildcats’ win over Fort Payne.
Knox McMonigle, Woodville — The freshman totaled three tackles and two interceptions during the Panthers’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
JC Heikkinen, Scottsboro — The junior totaled 11 tackles, including two quarterback sacks and another tackle for a loss, during the Wildcats’ win over Fort Payne.
Skylar Gray, Section — The junior recorded 11 tackles and recovered a fumble during the Lions’ loss to Decatur Heritage.
Kade Davis, NSM — The sophomore recorded 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, and caught a two-point conversion pass during the Bison’s win over Valley Head.
Gabrel Jackson, Scottsboro — The senior made seven tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble during the Wildcats’ win over Fort Payne.
Steve Williams, Woodville — The junior recorded six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, during the Panthers’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Thomas Stewart, Scottsboro — The senior caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown, and ran for 44 yards during the Wildcats’ win over Fort Payne.
(0) comments
