The North Jackson baseball team took two from visiting Geraldine on Saturday.
The Chiefs won the opening game of the doubleheader 11-7 at Stevenson Park before taking the second one 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
In Game 1, the score was tied 4-all until North Jackson scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking the lead on RBIs singles from Brandon Poole, Landon Barnes and Macklin Guess.
After Geraldine tied the score with a three-run top of the fifth, the Chiefs answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning when Dalton Morris scored on a Geraldine error, Luke Guess scored on Carson Smith’s RBI single and Smith and Barnes scored on Matt Adam’s two-run triple.
Smith finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for North Jackson while Guess was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Nick Jernigan was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cayden Wynne also had an RBI for the Chiefs.
Dalton Morris pitched three innings in relief and got the win on the mound, recording four strikeouts along the way. Starter Brandon Poole recorded seven strikeouts over four innings pitched.
In Game 2, North Jackson (4-1) prevailed when Morris drove home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the Chiefs’ two-run last at-bat rally.
Geraldine (0-3) had scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. But North Jackson tied the game on Wynne’s bases-loaded walk then won it when Geraldine committed an error on Morris’ grounder.
Morris finished with two RBIs and Adams was 3-for-3 with a run scored while Barnes and Macklin Guess had one hit each and Smith drew two walks.
Morris would got his second win of the doubleheader after pitching one inning in relief. Adams started and recorded 12 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed four runs, but none were earned. Macklin Guess pitched one-third of an inning a struck out one.
Buckhorn 5, Scottsboro 4 — At New Market, Scottsboro’s attempt to rally from an early 5-0 deficit fell short against fellow Class 6A team Buckhorn on Saturday.
Trailing 5-0 after four innings, Scottsboro got a run in the bottom of the fifth on Will Jones’ RBI double that plated Sam Bryant.
The Wildcats then pulled within 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Camden Matthews, Trey Cooper and Landon Grider all walked and ultimately scored on Bryant’s three-run double.
But Scottsboro was unable to muster any more runs, going down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Bryant finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats while Jones, Connor McLaughlin and Ethan Wininger had one hit each.
Everett Loveless recorded six strikeouts over three scoreless innings in relief for Scottsboro. Starter Camden Matthews record three strikeouts over four innings of work.
Bob Jones 10, Scottsboro 0 — At New Market, Bob Jones earned a measure of revenge on Saturday after falling to Scottsboro a week earlier.
The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before pushing seven across in the fourth.
Scottsboro (2-2) managed just two hits, doubles from Will Jones and Connor McLaughlin. Ethan Wininger and Landon Grider both drew a walk. Bob Jones pitcher Thomas Ballard recorded nine strikeouts over five innings pitched.
Plainview 7, Section 4 — At Rainsville, host Plainview rallied from a three-run deficit to spoil Section’s season opener on Saturday.
Section (0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jacob Cooper, aboard on an error, scored on Drake McCutchen’s RBI groundout.
The Lions then moved in front 3-0 in the top of the second when Blake Henry scored on a passed ball and Jed Sparks scored on a Plainview error.
But Plainview (2-1) tied the game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding two in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Section cut the Bears’ lead to 7-4 in the sixth when Dylan Pope scored on Sparks’ RBI fielder’s choice.
Braden Arndt had two hits for Section and Blake Henry singled and drew a walk while Cooper, McCutchen, Pope and Sparks all drew a walk.
McCutchen struck out three batters 1 2/3 innings pitched in relief for the Lions while Cooper fanned five batters in two innings in relief.
Crossville 11, Pisgah 3 — At Sylvania, Class 5A Crossville scored four runs in the third and five in the fourth to get past the 2A Eagles on Saturday.
Brody Parker had an RBI double for Pisgah while Levi Arnold had an RBI single. Steven Wheeler finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jackson Wheeler (run scored) and Mason Overdear both walked twice.
Parker also recorded eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Gary Dale Heflin had a double and four RBIs for Crossville.
Sylvania 16, Pisgah 0 — At Sylvania, the host Rams scored three runs in the first before pushing across nine runs in the second en route to a 16-0 win Saturday afternoon.
Steven Wheeler, Jackson Wheeler and Andrew Turner had one hit each for Pisgah (0-3) while Conley Rogers drew a walk.
Blake Phillips finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Sylvania while Braiden Thomas and Styles Hughes had two RBIs each.
Friday
Arab 8, North Jackson 6 — At Arab, North Jackson was unable to rally after falling behind early against the Knights at Arab City Park.
In the opener, North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Arab countered with four in the bottom of the inning.
North Jackson trailed 6-2 after four innings and got within 6-5 in the top of the sixth before Arab added two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Matt Dams finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Chiefs while Carson Smith, Caden Wynne and Dalton Morris had two hits each. Brandon Poole had an RBI double while Macklin Guess, Nick Jernigan (RBI) and Ray Ray Sanders (RBI) had one hit each.
Valley Head 7, Pisgah 5 — At Pisgah, visiting Valley Head scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to hand the Eagles a season-opening setback
After trailing 5-1 after four innings, Pisgah used four-run bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-all before Valley Head’s seventh-inning runs. The Eagles got the tying run aboard in its last at-bat — to secure the win.
John Burke doubled, walked, and drove in one run for the Eagles while Steven Wheeler walked, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and drove in a run. Jackson Wheeler drew three walks and scored a run while Mason Overdear drew three walks and Brody Parker drew two walks and scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.